Four in 10 Yorkshire businesses passing on price increases to customers

And research from Labour shows the region is the second-worst affected part of England, behind only the West Midlands.

On average one in every three firms outside London has been passing on price increases to consumers. In London it is just 22 per cent.

In Yorkshire and Humber the figure is 39.3 per cent, with the West Midlands at 39.6 per cent.

Shoppers are facing rising prices.

Jonathan Reynolds MP, Shadow Secretary of State for Business and Industrial Strategy, said: “People are worried sick about how they’ll pay their bills and do their weekly food shop.

“Businesses are struggling to shield customers from rising prices, yet the Conservatives have put their out-of-office on.

“An economic crisis like this requires strong leadership and urgent action, not two continuity candidates who can only offer more of the same.

“Labour would provide more help to people struggling to pay their energy bills, including businesses, and tackle spiralling business costs by cutting business rates for small firms.

“Only a Labour government can tackle this crisis and deliver the stronger, more-secure economy that Britain needs.”

It comes as almost a quarter of bigger businesses said they had increased staff wages in June amid labour shortages and rising living costs.

The Office for National Statistics data said that businesses with more than 10 employees reported their staff’s hourly wages had risen in June.

The accommodation and food sector saw the highest level of pay growth, with 31 per cent of businesses reporting employee salaries had increased.

Staff shortages in the hospitality industry hit record levels in June, costing the sector £21 billion in lost revenue and forcing businesses to close, trade bodies said. They added that employers were more likely to raise salaries to overcome labour shortages and in response to its existing workforce demanding higher pay.