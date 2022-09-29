Fracking companies could poll residents for drilling consent in exchange for money

Plans under consideration could see the test of “local consent”, the key question in the fracking debate that has ignited anger on the Tory backbenches, effectively outsourced to private companies in a dialogue with local residents.

If signed off by Jacob Rees-Mogg, the Business Secretary, local councils would be sidelined, with fracking companies told to reach a “threshold” of local support.

The proportion of people in a local area who need to agree before drilling can take place is currently being finalised by the Government.

Liz told BBC Lancashire that she wouldn’t rule out the whole of county as a potential site for fracking

It is understood that companies like Quadrilla will be tasked with gaining the support of residents through, for example, offering financial benefits or money off energy bills.

“I suspect the results will be rather similar to a Russian referendum, but in the No column,” said one senior Tory MP.

Fracking was halted in 2019 over concerns over whether tremors could be accurately predicted.

Mr Rees-Mogg clarified last week that he thought the level of seismic activity allowed at sites was “too low”.

Consultation between residents and industry could also include agreements over levels of disturbance, such as times that trucks are allowed to operate.

“We want to facilitate helpful, constructive, mutually beneficial negotiation, rather than impose things,” a Government source said.

There are also “political concerns” about Labour councils blocking money for residents, following worries that councils had “sat” on business support given out during the pandemic rather than pass the money on to their area.

Liz Truss today confirmed details on “local consent” would be set out in due course.

Ed Miliband, the former Labour leader and shadow climate change secretary, told The Yorkshire Post: “The people of Lancashire don’t want her dangerous, expensive fracking plan imposed on them and nor do the people of Yorkshire.”

“Now it emerges that because it can’t win its case by consent the government is considering outsourcing the decisions to fracking companies.

“It moved the goalposts on earthquakes, now it is trying to rig the rules on consent. If this is true, it will outrage people across our country.”

Jacob Rees-Mogg, last week accused opponents to fracking of being “luddites”, prompting outrage from Tory backbenchers.

