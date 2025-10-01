‘Fracking not welcome here’ - Councillors issue rallying cry after application submitted

Fracking is not welcome here – that’s the message from councillors to anyone looking to develop shale gas in Calderdale.

With a current moratorium on fracking introduced by the last Conservative government not covering fracking using low fluid volumes, drillers had found a way to do this.

And applications were now being submitted for a variety of sites across the north to explore shale gas supplies, said Councillor Martin Hey.

“It’s clear that any area with a mining heritage could be at risk,” he said.

Coun Martin Hey, pictured in the Shibden valley

“In Calderdale this includes a large area of land on the east side of the borough in particular – from Shibden to Northowram, through Shelf and Norwood Green, and all the way to Clifton.

“All these areas are vulnerable,” he told councillors in proposing a successful motion passed by the full council to stand against fracking.

Calderdale’s two MPs – Labour’s Kate Dearden and Josh Fenton-Glynn – will be asked to sign an Early Day Motion before Parliament calling for all types of fracking to be included within the existing moratorium.

Coun Hey’s motion also requests council officers continue to take “all possible steps” to ensure that the environment of Calderdale and its residents are protected from fracking and its consequences in the future.

He said: “Once again, we need to speak up to tell the Government and the drillers ‘fracking isn’t welcome where we live.'”

Coun Hey said earthquakes – as in Lancashire in an incident which led to the moratorium – air pollution and risk to water supplies were all risks.

Green and Liberal Democrat MPs were the main supporters of the Early Day Motion and while some Reform UK politicians nationally had come out in support of fracking, that party’s councillors in Lancashire had not, he said.

Coun Paul Bellenger said his party supported the motion which raised similar concerns and actions to one his party proposed in 2014 on the situation then – and he noted that it had been supported by Coun Dan Sutherland, then a Labour councillor but now representing Reform UK.

Coun Amanda Parson-Hulse said the UK had other ways to generate energy including solar, wind, gas, nuclear, coal and hydro as well as importing energy – there were safer, cleaner, greener solutions, she added.

“We do have an energy crisis, it is real – we need energy security if we’re going to continue to have an uninterrupted power supply that we take for granted.

“But fracking is not the answer,” said Coun Parsons-Hulse.

Coun Felicity Issott said options had to be explored in light of energy cost impacts on businesses and households.

“I’m not standing here and saying we should frack, but something needs to be done about the high cost of energy in this country,” she said.