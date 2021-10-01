Fuel shortages are easing in Yorkshire, according to Government analysis

An employee removes a no fuel sign from the forecourt of a petrol station in Leeds on Tuesday.

Government data splitting different areas of the country in red, amber and green for fuel shortages has recently moved Yorkshire from red to amber, according to The Times.

Red represents areas with filling stations that have less than 20 per cent capacity. Last weekend, every region of England, Scotland and Wales was classified as red but by yesterday (September 30), Yorkshire along with Scotland, the North-East, Wales and the South-West have been moved to amber.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While the analysis suggests the situation is improving in some parts of the country, London, the South-East, the North-West and the East and West Midlands were all still rated red yesterday.

Throughout the crisis on the UK mainland, Northern Ireland has been classified as green. Hauliers in Northern Ireland have suggested the lack of issues there is in part down to the NI Protocol which allows the nation to follow EU rules on product standards and the free flow of goods into the Republic of Ireland in a way that no longer applies in Great Britain.

Speaking on Thursday, the AA said pressure on fuel pumps was “easing” and that breakdowns relating to misfuelling or drivers running out of petrol had dropped by half.

Queues remain at filling stations around the country but the organisation said it was seeing “encouraging signs of stability”.

Edmund King, AA president, said: “While the picture isn’t perfect for everyone, we are seeing daily improvements and as such we believe we have turned the corner.

“The number of fuel-related breakdowns continues to fall, but throughout this period the top two reasons for breakdown remained the same as always – tyre faults and batteries. Most drivers have managed to find fuel, but might have had to travel to several filling stations or to queue.

“A large proportion of drivers changed their refuelling habits over the last five days, and this should now allow forecourts to restock and find their feet again.

“Once the situation fully subsides, big decisions will need to be made to futureproof any further unforeseen shocks to the fuel supply system.”