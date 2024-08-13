Future of Northern Powerhouse Rail to be announced in spring 2025, Louise Haigh says

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Louise Haigh, the new Transport Secretary, is assessing every major infrastructure project promised by the previous government to see what can be afforded, amidst an apparent £22 billion black hole in public finances.

This includes Northern Powerhouse Rail, the planned high-speed line from Liverpool to Leeds with a new station in Bradford.

The review will feed into the Budget and the Spending Review process and be announced in the spring.

Secretary of State for Transport Louise Haigh leaving Downing Street. Credit: Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire

However, the Sheffield Heeley MP told the Yorkshire Post that readers should be assured that connecting up the North “will be a priority” in her infrastructure review.

Ms Haigh was speaking from Hull, where she had been meeting British Transport Police officers who had bravely defended an asylum seeker hotel from a baying mob in the recent riots.

The Humberside city was initially slated to be included in Northern Powerhouse Rail, however the scheme was curtailed by both Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak.

The scrapping of the Northern leg of HS2 further complicated its delivery.

Ms Haigh said: “Our manifesto made clear that we are committed to improving rail connectivity across the North of England.

“I know as a Sheffield MP how important it is, and how much we, across all the North, are held back in terms of growth, productivity and opportunity.

Ms Haigh said following the infrastructure review the public will know that projects “absolutely be delivered” and she accused the previous government of promising things without saying “where the money was going to come from”.