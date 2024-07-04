Voters are heading to the polls today for the first General Election since 2019. We’ve put together a guide on everything you need to know about your trip to the polling station.

– When can I go to a polling station?

Polling stations open at 7am and are open until 10pm today. If you are in the queue outside your polling station at 10pm you will still be allowed to vote, but if you arrive after 10pm you will not be able to cast a ballot.

– Do I have to go to a particular polling station?

A person arrives to cast their ballot at a General Election polling station in Whitley Bay Cemetery and Crematorium, in North East England. Picture date: Thursday July 4, 2024. PA Photo. See PA story POLITICS Election. Photo credit should read: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

Yes, you will have been sent a polling card which will tell you which polling station to go to. If you have not got that card for whatever reason, you can enter your address into wheredoivote.co.uk. to find out. You do not need to take your polling card to the polling station.– Can I bring my own pen or pencil?

Yes. Pencils will be provided for you to fill in your ballot, but if you want to use your own pen or pencil that is totally fine.

– Can I take photographs of my ballot or pose for selfies in the polling station?

You are not allowed to take photographs inside the polling station. This is to ensure that you do not – deliberately or accidentally – reveal who anyone voted for.

– Can I take photographs outside the polling station?

Yes. The Electoral Commission says you are “more than welcome” to take photos outside the polling station, and even says that posting such photos on social media can encourage your friends and family to vote.

– Should I report someone who has photographed their postal ballot?

No, the rules are different for postal ballots. People are allowed to take photos of their postal ballot and share them online if they chose to do so. But it is illegal to persuade or induce someone else to share a photo of their postal ballot.

– Can I ask for a new ballot paper if I’ve made a mistake?

Yes as long as you’ve not put your voting paper in the ballot box you can ask a member of staff for a replacement.

– Can I bring my dog inside the polling station?

Not always. Some polling stations might allow this, but they do not have to. Assistance dogs are permitted.

– Why are Rishi Sunak and Sir Keir Starmer not on my ballot?

Although they lead their parties, only people in Sir Keir and Mr Sunak’s respective constituencies can vote directly for the two party leaders.

– Can I vote for someone who is not on the ballot?

No. In some other countries – for instance the US – you can write the name of a different candidate on your ballot. If enough people do that they can win the election as what is known as a “write-in” candidate, although this is uncommon.

However, this is not possible in the UK, the Electoral Commission has said. You can only vote for a person printed on your ballot. If you write in the name of someone else your vote risks being counted as a spoilt ballot.

– I was not asked for photo ID last time I voted, why now?

The Government introduced a requirement for photo ID in April 2022.

– What identification can I use?

There is a long list of accepted types of ID, with UK and EU passports and driving licences probably the most common.

The full ist of accepted IDs can be found at this link.

You can vote with an out-of-date ID as long as your photo is still obviously you, and the name on your ID matches that on the electoral register.

– What if my name has changed?

If you have changed your name – for instance if you have married – you can bring a document which proves this, such as a marriage certificate, to show alongside your photo ID.

– I wear a veil or other face covering – how does voter ID work for me?

If you wear some kind of face covering you will be asked to briefly remove it so that election workers can identify you against your photo ID.

You can ask to do this in private, and can ask for a female member of staff to undertake the check. This demand will be met “if possible”, the Electoral Commission says. There will be a mirror available to help you replace your face covering.

Someone outside the polling station asked me questions – is that OK?

Yes. These people are known as tellers, and they work for candidates. They can ask for your name and address, your elector number or your poll card. You don’t have to tell them anything if you do not want to.

Tellers are there to help candidates understand who has turned out to vote. This can help them understand what doors to knock on to encourage potential voters to go to the polling stations.