General Election 2024 - how Labour seized power from the Tories, in cartoons...

By Dave Hammond
Published 5th Jul 2024, 13:40 BST
Updated 5th Jul 2024, 13:59 BST
Politics, by its very nature, is a serious business and nevermore serious than when the time comes to elect a new Prime Minister and Government.

So, as Sir Keir Starmer takes up His Majesty the King’s invitation to form a Government, collects the keys to Number 10 Downing Street and sits down for top security briefings, we’re looking back at the story of how he came to power, from a quirkier angle.

From the archive, we have selected some of the cartoons that made us smile along the way, even when the stakes could not have been higher.

The illustrations selected nod towards Brexit, the pandemic, the north-south divide and more, with observations made about the character and culture of British politics during recent years.

So sit back with a cup of tea, and enjoy.

