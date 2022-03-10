Home Secretary Priti Patel said that people with Ukrainian passports who are eligible for the family visa scheme would be able to apply online from next Tuesday, without having to visit a visa centre.

However, Shadow Home Secretary and Yorkshire MP Yvette Cooper accused the Government of making “vulnerable” people “jump through a whole load of hoops,” after days of calling on officials to do more to help.

Ms Patel told the Commons this morning: “From Tuesday, I can announce that Ukrainians with passports will no longer need to go to a visa application centre to give their biometrics before they come to the UK.

Home Secretary Priti Patel meeting volunteers during her visit to the Ukrainian Social Club in Holland Park last weekend (PA)

“Instead, once their application has been considered and appropriate checks completed, they will receive direct notification that they’re eligible for the scheme and can come to the UK.

“In short, Ukrainians with passports will be able to get permission to come here fully online from wherever they are and will be able to give their biometrics once in Britain.

“This will mean that visa application centres across Europe can focus their efforts on helping Ukrainians without passports.”

Around two million people are now thought to have fled Ukraine following the Russian invasion last month.

The UK has insisted on security checks being carried out on those seeking sanctuary here, with Ministers suggesting that not having them could leave the country vulnerable to Russian agents.

“What happened in Salisbury showed what (Russian President Vladimir) Putin is willing to do on our soil. It also demonstrated that a small number of people with evil intentions can wreak havoc on our streets,” Ms Patel said, referring to the Novichok nerve agent attack.

Ms Cooper said that this country “is better” than what is currently being offered.

She asked Ms Patel: “Is this still just being restricted to those with family? Are they still going to have to fill in multiple online forms, or would she now say that all those who want to come to the UK who have fled the fighting in Ukraine can now come here without having to fill in loads of online forms or jump through a whole load of hoops?

“This has just been shameful, making vulnerable people push from pillar to post in their hour of need, week after week we have seen this happen. It is deeply wrong to leave people in this terrible state.