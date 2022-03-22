Government needs to 'go further' with gambling measures following Jack Ritchie death, Minister says

DCMS Minister Chris Philp said planned reforms will consider the case of Mr Ritchie as he responded to a debate about the matter called by Sheffield Central MP Paul Blomfield.

Teacher Mr Ritchie, killed himself after battling a gambling addiction.

The 24-year-old died in November 2017 and the coroner at his recent inquest ruled that warnings and treatment had been “woefully inadequate”.

Mr Philp told MPs on Monday evening that the measures to protet people from gambling addiction that currently exist “are not enough by a long chalk and we need to go further.”

He told the Commons: “As we seek to reform our country’s gambling legislation through the review, we do so with cases like Jack Ritchie’s in mind.

“I know that all of us in this House will be profoundly and powerfully conscious of our duty and our obligation to protect young people like Jack Ritchie and many, many others to make sure that we learn the lessons from his tragic death and so protect our fellow citizens.”

The debate was watched by Mr Ritchie’s parents, Charles and Liz, who sat in the public gallery.

The pair were praised by both Mr Philp and Mr Blomfield, who described his constituents as “inspirational”.

“They have made it their mission to stop gambling addiction claiming the lives of others as it does too often – more than 400 people in England alone each year, around 8 per cent of all suicides,” the Sheffield MP told Parliament.

He said the coroner found “multiple failures” spanning three Government departments when it came to Mr Ritchie’s death – those responsible for regulation, education and treatment – and noted MPs have an opportunity to address these in the forthcoming review of the Gambling Act.

Mr Blomfield said: “I know the minister shares the concern, he’s met with Liz and Charles and others, and he’s spoken powerfully on the issue.