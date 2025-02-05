Government pledges "ruthlessly pragmatic" reset of Brexit trade deal

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a major speech in Brussels, Cabinet Office minister Nick Thomas-Symonds said his Government would take a “ruthlessly pragmatic” approach to boosting trade.

His comments come as the Prime Minister attempts to tread a fine line between improving relations with Europe while not drawing the ire of Donald Trump, who has promised tariffs on the EU, but hinted Britain might be spared.

Speaking at the EU-UK Forum in Brussels, Mr Thomas-Symonds said: “At a time of such intense global change, the UK and the EU have many mutually aligned interests and challenges.”

EDITORIAL USE ONLY Nick Thomas-Symonds, Shadow Cabinet Minister, Labour Party during Channel 4 News' General Election debate, 'The UK Decides: Immigration, Law and Order', in Colchester. Picture date: Tuesday June 18, 2024. PA Photo. Photo credit should read: Matt Alexander/PA Media Assignments

Since taking office, the Prime Minister has pushed for closer ties with the EU to repair some of the damage in relations caused by the Brexit vote and the diplomatic wrangles that followed.

Sir Keir addressed a meeting of the 27 EU leaders on Monday night and a full UK-EU summit is planned for May 19.

Downing Street said the Prime Minister will host European Council president Antonio Costa and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen for the meeting in the UK, which is the first in a planned series of annual summits.

Mr Thomas-Symonds promised a relationship built on trust, rather than “ideologically-driven division”.

With sluggish growth in the main economies in Europe, Mr Thomas-Symonds pointed to a study showing EU exports to the UK were down 32 per cent between 2021 and 2023, while the flow from the UK to the EU was down 27 per cent.

“That is not good for British or European businesses, especially at a time when our economies need a kick-start,” he said.

“Reducing trade barriers is of mutual benefit to the UK and the EU.”

He said both sides have spoken about the need to cut red tape, boost productivity and invest in research and innovation.

“This Government will always work in the UK’s national interest. And, for me, that means being a ruthlessly pragmatic negotiator,” he said.

“That means making the case for closer working with our allies in the EU to make people across the UK and the EU safer, more secure and more prosperous.”

He said the UK wants agreements on plant and animal health to remove barriers to agricultural and food trade, and a deal on the mutual recognition of professional qualifications.

He added: “We can go much further on energy and the green transition. Our Government’s commitment is to make Britain a clean energy superpower by 2030, and together we need to deliver energy security so that we are never again left exposed as we were when Russia illegally invaded Ukraine.

“These challenges all span borders, and we must work together to seize the opportunities that lie ahead.”

He added: “The time for ideologically-driven division is over. The time for ruthless pragmatism is now.