Plans to turn a former bar in a Victorian town centre arcade into a salon will bring vitality into an area “where it is badly needed.”

The unit in Keighley’s Grade II-listed Royal Arcade has most recently been occupied by a bar called The Ginning Rat – which shut last year.

A planning application to convert the unit into a hairdressing salon had been submitted to Bradford Council by Janet Holroyd.

Approving the plans, officers said: “The premises were very briefly used as a gin bar at the ground floor level. In the past the premises were used as a Council Benefits Information Office.

Keighley’s Grade II-listed Royal Arcade

“The gin bar at 79 Low Street was very short lived. It was not established long enough to have developed any status as a community asset and other small bars and established pubs are available in the rest of the town centre.

“The proposal to revert to a hairdressing salon within is entirely appropriate and compatible with these surroundings on the town centre fringe.