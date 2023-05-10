All Sections
Grade II-listed Victorian town centre arcade in Yorkshire to be turned into hair salon

Plans to turn a former bar in a Victorian town centre arcade into a salon will bring vitality into an area “where it is badly needed.”

By Chris Young
Published 10th May 2023, 04:00 BST

The unit in Keighley’s Grade II-listed Royal Arcade has most recently been occupied by a bar called The Ginning Rat – which shut last year.

A planning application to convert the unit into a hairdressing salon had been submitted to Bradford Council by Janet Holroyd.

Approving the plans, officers said: “The premises were very briefly used as a gin bar at the ground floor level. In the past the premises were used as a Council Benefits Information Office.

Keighley’s Grade II-listed Royal ArcadeKeighley’s Grade II-listed Royal Arcade
Keighley’s Grade II-listed Royal Arcade

“The gin bar at 79 Low Street was very short lived. It was not established long enough to have developed any status as a community asset and other small bars and established pubs are available in the rest of the town centre.

“The proposal to revert to a hairdressing salon within is entirely appropriate and compatible with these surroundings on the town centre fringe.

“Resumption of a commercial use will bring the premises back into productive use and re-establish an active frontage within this part of the town centre – where investment and new vitality seem badly needed.”

