The unit in Keighley’s Grade II-listed Royal Arcade has most recently been occupied by a bar called The Ginning Rat – which shut last year.
A planning application to convert the unit into a hairdressing salon had been submitted to Bradford Council by Janet Holroyd.
Approving the plans, officers said: “The premises were very briefly used as a gin bar at the ground floor level. In the past the premises were used as a Council Benefits Information Office.
“The gin bar at 79 Low Street was very short lived. It was not established long enough to have developed any status as a community asset and other small bars and established pubs are available in the rest of the town centre.
“The proposal to revert to a hairdressing salon within is entirely appropriate and compatible with these surroundings on the town centre fringe.
“Resumption of a commercial use will bring the premises back into productive use and re-establish an active frontage within this part of the town centre – where investment and new vitality seem badly needed.”