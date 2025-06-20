MPs from across the political spectrum gathered at the annual ‘Great Parliamentary Get Together’ this week, paying tribute to the late MP Jo Cox – and the ‘more in common’ values she stood for.

Get Togethers are held across the country every year in memory of the murdered Batley and Spen MP Jo Cox, inspired by her belief that ‘we have more in common than that which divides us’. Events will be taking place in communities up and down the country on June 20-22, 2025 – the weekend of Jo’s birthday.

The annual Great Parliamentary Get Together happened earlier this week, held for the first time at the Speaker’s House in Westminster, where senior political figures were in attendance. Among those joining Jo’s sister, Kim Leadbeater MP, were former Prime Ministers, Rishi Sunak and Theresa May, the Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rachel Reeves, the Home Secretary, Yvette Cooper and the Speaker, Sir Lindsay Hoyle.

MPs from across the House, staff members and representatives of organisations supporting issues that Jo cared about joined the event. Jo and Kim’s parents, Gordon and Jean Leadbeater, and Jo’s children, Cuillin and Lejla were special guests.

Senior political figures attended the Great Parliamentary Get Together, remembering Jo Cox MP and the more in common values she stood for. Credit: Parliament

Opening the event, the Deputy Speaker, Nusrat Ghani, said: “Jo’s politics was compassion-led. Her commitment was to a kinder, more inclusive society. And she had so much more to give. She was a star in the making.”

Rishi Sunak said: “Jo understood that in our democracy we have political opponents, not enemies.” Referring to Jo’s belief that ‘We are more united and have far more in common than that which divides us’, Rachel Reeves said: “It makes us stronger as a Parliament and stronger as a country too if we live by those values.”

Thanking the speakers, Kim said: “It is heartwarming to see so many familiar faces here – and many new friends too – and on behalf of Jo’s family I want to thank you all for coming. It means a lot to us all that colleagues have taken the time out of their busy schedules to join us to get together to remember Jo.”

She added: “There is much more work still to do to channel Jo’s message of finding common ground and working collaboratively – in this place and beyond – and also learning to disagree well, whatever our different views and perspectives may be. It is not always easy, and we might not always get it right – but we have a duty to try and show that we really do have ‘more in common than that which divides us.’

“And the Great Get Together from The Jo Cox Foundation – which takes place across the weekend of Jo’s Birthday – which is this weekend – provides opportunities for people in communities across the country to come together – to remember Jo and her values – but to also think about who we are, and the kind of country we want to live in.