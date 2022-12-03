Three of the North’s main train operators are getting fewer than half of their services to arrive on time.

Analysis of data from the Office of Rail and Road found that only 45 per cent of TransPennine Express trains arrived at stops within a minute of their schedule between 16 October and 12 November.

Northern, which had its franchise, run by Arriva, removed by the Department for Transport in 2020 due to poor performance, was only punctual 48 per cent of the time.

Avanti West Coast, which serves north-west England as part of its long-distance routes on the West Coast Main Line, recorded an on-time figure of 33.3 per cent.

Empty platforms at Preston Train Station on a day of national rail strikes. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

For Britain as a whole, 60.7 per cent of trains were on time.

All three operators have been hit by staffing problems, with many drivers refusing to volunteer to work on rest days.

Transport Secretary Mark Harper said on Wednesday he is “under no illusions” about the “real problem” blighting northern England’s railways.

He made the comments after holding talks with five of the region’s metro mayors, who said the discussion was “positive” but stressed they need more than “warm words” to fix the disruption “causing misery for millions”.

Mr Harper told The Yorkshire Post this week following his meeting with the mayors that the Great British Railways Headquarters, which has been bid for by both York and Doncaster will be delayed until at least next year.

He also clarified that although the Government was looking at a new station and connectivity improvements for Bradford, no such plans are being drawn up for a line to Hull.

A spokesman for the Rail Delivery Group, which represents operators, said: “In 2019/2020, 64.8% of trains arrived on time.

“Since then, the industry has had to recover from the devastating impact of the pandemic.

“This year has seen a national rail dispute and extreme weather challenges ranging from three named storms and flooding to heatwaves where temperatures peaked above 40 degrees.”

It comes as a railway workers union served notice for strike action at a further six train operating companies and Network Rail – just hours after meetings with a government minister in a long-running row over jobs, pay and conditions.

