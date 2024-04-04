Last year a planning application to flatten the former Halfway House on Huddersfield Road and build a vehicle repair shop in its place were approved by Bradford Council.

The work has yet to begin, although the site was recently fenced off, and late last month a different use for the site was proposed in a new planning application.

If the new plans, by a Mr Mehgran, are approved, four family homes would be built on the site instead of a garage.

The Halfway House pub is due to be demolished to make way for housing

Each of the homes would have four bedrooms and off road parking.

Almost 100 people objected to the previous application to demolish the pub, with some arguing the building should be listed.

Last September a planning committee heard the building had suffered from vandalism and flood damage after leadwork was removed from the roof and radiators were ripped off walls.

The new application says: “The building is currently vacant and in a dilapidated state, showing signs of vandalism and theft.

“The proposals provide for a high quality, family homes to meet local needs, in a sustainable location and will contribute to the housing supply in the local area.”