Harrogate councillor chosen as Tory candidate to replace Philip Allott as North Yorkshire police commissioner

Mr Allott resigned from the £74,000-per-year post earlier this month - hours after receiving a unanimous vote of no confidence from the area's police and crime panel, which is made up of local councillors.

It followed comments he made suggesting Sarah Everard should not have "submitted" being arrested by the police officer who murdered her and that women needed to be more "streetwise" about police powers of arrest.

The day before the police and crime panel meeting, it emerged that the majority of staff in Mr Allott's office had signed a letter calling for him to go because of the remarks.

Zoe Metcalfe is in the running to be North Yorkshire's new police, fire and crime commissioner.

The resignation means an election to find his replacement will take place on November 25.

Mr Allott had been elected in May, winning by more than 30,000 votes ahead of Labour's Alison Hume.

Ms Metcalfe is a project manager for a property asset management company in addition to being a local councillor. She previously stood for election in Leeds West against Labour's Rachel Reeves in 2017 and finished second and in 2015 was the Tory candidate in Doncaster Central, where she finished third behind Labour and Ukip.

The Conservatives said her campaign "will focus on improving safety for women and girls across North Yorkshire, supporting victims of crime and tackling serious and organised crime".

“I am delighted to be selected as the Conservative Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner candidate for North Yorkshire,” Ms Metcalfe said.

“I am passionate about making our communities and societies safe, especially for woman and girls, on the streets and at home, day and night.

“People living and working across North Yorkshire want to feel safe and have full confidence in their police and fire services.

“I can assure people I will stop at nothing to ensure both services are the best they can possibly be for the benefit of everyone across the county.”

