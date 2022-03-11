'High turnover' of social workers preventing struggling children's department from improving

Bradford Council has been stripped of control over its struggling children's services department

Ofsted inspectors highlighted the “continued high turnover of staff” following a visit in February and said the council’s recruitment campaign and plans for a social worker training academy have not addressed the “immediate and ongoing challenges”.

In a report, Ofsted said: “Inspectors spoke to some highly committed and resilient social workers during the visit.

“They spoke warmly about the children they work with and are able to build positive relationships with most vulnerable adolescents, despite often being newly allocated to them.

“Many children experience several changes of social worker and this is a barrier to establishing enduring and trusting relationships that promote sustainable improvements in their lives.”

It comes after Government-appointed commissioner Steve Walker found the department, which has been rated inadequate by Ofsted since 2018, had 124 social worker vacancies that were being covered by 173 agency workers.

The Government decided the council should be stripped of control over the department, after Mr Walker concluded it does not have the capacity or capability to make the improvements that are needed.

He found there was “no senior leadership team in place” but the shortage of social workers is “the main factor” which is impacting on the council’s ability to make the necessary improvements.

Ofsted said the Labour-run council had made “significant investment” in “highly valued” services for children at risk of exploitation.

The watchdog said daily risk-assessment meetings were proving to be “effective” and the council recently set up a hub which brings together safeguarding specialists from various agencies.

The report added: “However, the poor quality of some core social work practice in Bradford reduces the overall effectiveness of services offered to vulnerable children. This is exacerbated by a high turnover of staff and inconsistent management oversight.”

Inspectors also found the council had failed to act on a “key” recommendation, made following a review of child exploitation in Bradford in July 2021, and provide staff with training on identifying and assessing risks to vulnerable teenagers.

Councillor Sue Duffy, portfolio holder for children and families, said: “Protecting vulnerable young people is our top priority.

“It is a welcome outcome for all the partners involved to know that our multi-agency hub is on the right track and that Ofsted recognise the fact that it is making a difference in helping to protect young people.

“We know there is much more to do. The visit from Ofsted also found that our social work practice in some areas still needs to improve, though Ofsted acknowledged that they spoke with some highly committed and resilient social workers during their visit.”

The Department for Education has said a not-for-profit trust, with an independent chair and board of directors, will take charge of the department and it will be set up and owned by the council but “operate at arms length”.