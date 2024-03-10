Hotel Catania, Scarborough: Grade II-listed Yorkshire coast hotel could be converted into holiday lets

A Grade II-listed hotel on the Yorkshire coast could be turned into holiday lets as its owners believe it is ‘unviable’ as a B&B.
Anttoni James Numminen
By Anttoni James Numminen
Published 10th Mar 2024, 12:41 GMT

Hotel Catania, on Queen’s Parade in Scarborough, could be converted into holiday lets if the plans receive council approval.

The application by Wayne Thompson, of Inspire Property UK Ltd, is seeking approval for the conversion of the seafront building. The applicant said that rising costs and reduced income from the hotel’s operation as a bed and breakfast had led it to request conversion.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The hotel’s income had been supplemented by hosting training courses for several years but since that supplementary income had ended, the bed and breakfast income alone was “not sufficient for the business to continue to operate”.

The Hotel Catania on Queen's ParadeThe Hotel Catania on Queen's Parade
The Hotel Catania on Queen's Parade

The proposed development would include a full internal refurbishment to facilitate an “efficient use of available space” including the construction of new doorways and removal of some partition walls. The building, in Scarborough’s conservation area, is situated between Queens Parade and North Marine Road and is located around 700m northwest of the town centre.

Get the latest news, straight to your inbox, with one of the Yorkshire Post’s newsletters

Approval of the plans would see the replacement of plastic rainwater goods with cast iron, as well as the replacement of windows, installation of solar panels on the roof, and the creation of a basement flat.

The hotel manager had resided in a top-floor flat but “health issues mean that climbing the stairs is challenging” and thus the applicant said they were proposing moving it to the basement.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

An overview of the hotel’s financial performance, according to submitted documents, reveals that after the end of Covid-19 grants and additional income from hosting training courses, the business had made a loss.

The document states “2024 is forecast to make a significant loss with only bed and breakfast income”.

It adds: “The cost of utilities, food, and labour has increased at a faster rate than the prices we can charge for rooms and significant investment is needed to prevent the building from falling into a poor state of repair.”

The applicant noted that conversion into holiday lets would reduce some labour costs as “there is no requirement for breakfast or bar service to be provided”.

The proposal is currently pending consideration with the local planning authority.

Related topics:B&BYorkshireGrade IIScarborough

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.