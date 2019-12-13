How General Election 2019 unfolded in Yorkshire and what happens next - Pod's Own Country podcast

The 2019 general election is finally over - and it has seen a huge swing towards the Conservative Party.

But while the count was still in its last throes, The Yorkshire Post's political editor Rob Parsons and Westminster correspondent Geri Scott sat down to talk through the biggest moments in the latest episode of Pod's Own Country.

Episode five of The Yorkshire Post's political podcast sees the two bleary eyed reporters discuss how the dramatic night unfolded and what it means for Yorkshire.

Yorkshire had a pivotal part to play in the election, with Labour's so-called 'red wall' in the north crumbling as voters sided with Boris Johnson and getting Brexit done. The exit poll, released at 10pm on Thursday, was a sign of what was to come, but there was still plenty of drama across the region.

There is also a look forward to what the general election result means for the future of Yorkshire and the rest of the country.

