How many pensioners received a winter fuel payment last year in your area of Yorkshire?
As the government continued to face growing criticism over its proposal to reduce the benefit, the number of pensioners receiving winter fuel payments surged to 11.6 million last year, according to the latest figures.
The Department for Work & Pensions released a list of the number of people who received the winter fuel payment during the winter of 2023/24 in each parliamentary constituency in Britain.
The total number of Yorkshire pensioners who received the winter fuel payment was 283,748.
It was the Conservative constituency of Bridlington and The Wolds that had the most pensioners receiving the payment in Yorkshire with 26,270.
On the other side of the scale it was the Labour constituency of Hull West & Haltemprice that had the lowest number of pensioners receiving the winter fuel payment with 18,969.
The list is ordered by the number of recipients in each Yorkshire constituency, starting with the highest.
The name of the political party that currently represents each constituency is given in brackets.
- Bridlington & The Wolds (Con) 26,270
- Scarborough & Whitby (Lab) 24,265
- York Outer (Lab) 22,666
- Keighley & Ilkley (Con) 19,480
- Leeds North West (Lab) 19,178
- Barnsley North (Lab) 18,921
- Barnsley South (Lab) 18,567
- Doncaster East & the Isle of Axholme (Lab) 19,680
- Doncaster Central (Lab) 19,504
- Doncaster North (Lab) 18,515
- Rother Valley (Lab) 19,833
- Sheffield Hallam (Lab) 19,365
- Sheffield South East (Lab) 18,535
- Hull West & Haltemprice (Lab) 18,969
