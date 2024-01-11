HS2: Government denies claims journey times to Manchester will be slower

The government has denied claims that running HS2 services between Birmingham and Manchester will result in slower journeys for passengers.

An artist's impression of what a HS2 train will look like

HS2 Ltd Chairman Sir Jon Thompsom said the trains will have to travel 10 mph slower around bends than those that currently run on the West Coast Mainline because they do not tilt.

The fastest journey between these two cities currently takes 1 hour and 27 minutes, according to Trainline.

But the Department of Transport (DfT) has disputed Sir Jon’s claim, saying the HS2 trains can accelerate and decelerate faster than existing services.

A map of the HS2 line which was due to be built before Rishi Sunak abandoned the northern leg

It stated HS2 trains will run from Euston to central Birmingham in 49 minutes – 30 minutes faster than current journeys – and from Euston to Manchester in 1 hr 40 minutes – 27 minutes faster.

Sir Jon also said the 400m HS2 trains are too long for platforms at Crewe and Manchester so they will have to be shortened, meaning fewer seats, but DfT claimed seat numbers are “still in the process of being determined”.

It comes after Rishi Sunak abandoned plans to build a new HS2 line between Birmingham and Manchester and redevelop several stations in October, due to concerns about the soaring cost.

Sir Jon estimates it will cost up to £66.6bn to build the HS2 line between London and Birmingham once inflation has been factored in and it is due to open by 2033.

However, the government has also disputed this estimate, claiming it is too high and needs to be properly reassessed after the northern leg was scrapped.

“This government is bearing down on the cost of HS2 and reviewing the scope of phase one to deliver the line at the lowest reasonable price for taxpayers,” a spokeswoman said.

“We have already taken decisive action by cancelling phase two of HS2, reinvesting every penny of the £36bn saved in local transport projects that will benefit more people in more places, more quickly.”

Labour’s Shadow Transport Secretary Louise Haigh said “it is no surprise” the Prime Minister’s “ shambolic plan” will “end up making things actively worse for northern commuters".

"When a Government makes huge decisions on the fly without even bothering to consult experts or the communities they will affect, a monumental shambles like this is the result,” she said.

“Why would anyone in the North trust a word the Tories say after this fiasco? The public deserve better than this."

In October, the DfT said it would begin selling off land bought to pave the way for phase 2a (Birmingham to Crewe) within “weeks”.

Land safeguarded for phase 2b, which was originally due to connect Birmingham to Manchester and Leeds, is due to be released in July.

HS2 Ltd has already spent more than £2bn on buying land and properties for phase 1 (London to Birmingham), and more than £219m for phase 2a and £368m for phase 2b.