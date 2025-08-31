Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In an exclusive interview with The Yorkshire Post, the River Cottage star talked about the importance of supporting local farm shops, as well as the tough climate for farmers.

On the Labour government’s approach to farming, he said: “They are worried about being seen not to be supporting farmers so they make a small gesture in one budget.

“But it doesn’t represent the real progressive long-term support that farmers are going to need as they battle climate, as they try and farm in a more biodiverse way, which government needs to reward.

“I do feel as if government policy is nibbling at the edges of these things.”

Celebrity chef and environmental campaigner Fearnley-Whittingstall walks with a man dressed as Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer during a protest to urge MPs to back the Climate and Nature Bill | Getty Images

A recent Country Land and Business Association poll of its farming members found that none of them would vote Labour if the election was tomorrow.

Sir Keir Starmer and Rachel Reeves have come under fire for introducing an inheritance tax levy on farmers and abruptly ending applications for the Sustainable Farming Initiative.

On inheritance tax, Mr Fearnley-Whittingstall said “as it plays out we’ll see the impact”, but added: “There’s no question that the farming network needs government support.”

Labour has claimed it put in record funding to the farming budget last year, and recently appointed former National Farmers’ Union President Baroness Minette Batters to lead a farm profitability review.

Environment Secretary Steve Reed said: “Backing British farmers is the backbone of all work to support rural economic growth and boost Britain’s food security.