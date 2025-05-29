Hull and East Yorkshire Mayor Luke Campbell quizzed on net zero ‘conflict’ with Reform

Luke Campbell quizzed on 'conflict' between region's green industry and Reform UK's anti net zero stance v.1

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During a meeting of the Hull and East Yorkshire Combined Authority (HEYCA) Executive Board, a member of the public asked the newly-elected Reform UK Mayor on the potential conflict.

Hull and East Yorkshire has a rich green energy industry, so much so that the HEYCA’s website states that one of its four “principles” is to “deliver a sustainable future”. The website goes on to state this is “through clean energy generation, sustainable development, climate adaptation and resilience, and a strategic approach to harnessing our natural capital asset”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, just this week, Reform UK’s leader, Nigel Farage, vowed to scrap net zero policies if his party wins the next general election.

Olympic boxer Luke Campbell, who is Reform's mayor for Hull and East Yorkshire gestures to the audience on February 27, 2025 in Hull, England. (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images)

During the Public Questions section of the board meeting in which Mr Campbell went on to back the Combined Authority bidding for government funding for renewable energy projects, Mr Edward Washer asked the Mayor: “What criteria was used to decide whether or not to support business proposals affecting Hull and East Yorkshire with the development of green energy in whatever form proposals might take?”

In response, Mr Campbell thanked Mr Washer for his question and said: “I’ve consistently supported the region in green energy, for local businesses creating local jobs. I will keep on that same track.

“I was brought in by the people of this region, I represent them. If I can help local jobs, help local businesses, that is what I’m here to do.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Washer was offered the chance to ask the Mayor a follow-up question and said: “You served as a candidate under the Reform UK party and I’m just wondering whether you see any conflict between what you’ve just said and Reform UK’s attitudes to green energy.”