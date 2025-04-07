Hull and East Yorkshire mayoral election: Full list of candidates ahead of voting day on May 1

With the inaugural Hull and East Yorkshire Mayoral election set to take place on May 1, here are six candidates who will appear on voters’ ballot sheets on election day.

The deadline has now passed for people do throw their hat in the ring to become the region’s Mayor and first head of the Hull and East Yorkshire Combined Authority (HEYCA).

The definitive list of candidates is as follows:

Margaret Pinder – The Labour Party

Hull city centre

The Labour Party’s candidate for the election on May 1 is Margaret Pinder. Ms Pinder was named as the party’s candidate in December after an internal selection process. Ms Pinder stood in last Summer’s General Election in Graham Stuart’s Beverley and Holderness constituency and came just 124 votes behind the Conservative Party’s Mr Stuart.

Upon her selection as the Labour Party candidate, Ms Pinder said: “The new devolved authority offers a tremendous opportunity for our rural, coastal and urban communities which have all too often been overlooked and left behind. I was born in Hull and live in the East Riding, and I know that our people are our greatest resource.”

Mike Ross – Liberal Democrats

The leader of Hull City Council, Coun Mike Ross, is the Liberal Democrat candidate for the upcoming election. Coun Ross has been the leader of Hull City Council since 2022. Coun Ross has said: “I’m passionate about all of Hull and East Yorkshire, from the city of Hull to the small coastal towns of the East Riding. I want every part of our region to thrive, and I will do everything in my power to make that happen.”

Anne Handley – The Conservative Party

Coun Ross’ counterpart in East Riding Council is also running to be Mayor. Coun Anne Handley, who became the leader of East Riding Council in 2023 is the Conservative Party’s candidate for the election. At the launch event of her campaign, held in Beverley recently, Coun Handley said: “I am standing to be the Mayor of Hull and East Yorkshire because I know what this region can do and I can see the potential.”

Luke Campbell – Reform UK

The Hull-born Olympic gold medalist boxer, Luke Campbell is representing Reform UK in May’s election. Mr Campbell, who won gold in the 2012 London Games was announced as the party’s candidate at an event held at Hull’s Connexin Live in February. On the night he said: “The Mayor’s role isn’t about playing politics, its about being a voice for the people. This city made me, it gave me everything. Now it’s my turn to give back.”

Kerry Harrison – The Green Party

The Green Party’s candidate for the Mayoral election is Kerry Harrison. Ms Harrison stood in last summer’s General Election in the Hull North and Cottingham seat, won by Labour’s Dame Diana Johnson, picking up 6.1% of the vote. Following her selection as Green Party candidate, Ms Harrison said: “To make this so-called devolution work, it has to be about all the people in Hull and the East Riding, not just about big corporations. What do they want from their new Mayor?

“I run my own business, work in special needs education, am a certified coach and training towards a counselling qualification, and one important skill that binds all of these roles together is ‘to listen’. Listen to your customers, your suppliers, your employees, your colleagues and so on. That way success comes that benefits everyone.”

Rowan Halstead – The Yorkshire Party

In February the Yorkshire Party announced Rowan Halstead as their candidate for the Mayoral election. Mr Halstead also ran in the Dame Diana Johnson’s Hull North and Cottingham seat in last Summer’s election, picking up just under 1% of the vote. Upon the announcement on his candidacy in May’s election Mr Halstead said: “I do not answer to London, nor do I adhere to the divisive national lines that have long held our region back. My loyalty lies solely with the people of Hull and the East Riding.