Hull’s council leader has called for “direct intervention” from the Government “to save the people of Hull more pain on our roads” following announcement of a year-long delay to the A63 Castle Street works.

Cllr Mike Ross has written to the Transport Secretary, Heidi Alexander, to express “very substantial concern” among residents and businesses in Hull after National Highways announced in December that completion of the £355m project is now expected in Spring 2026 rather than 2025 as previously planned, which the Hull City Council leader has labelled “unacceptable”. It’s also understood the delay could cause other infrastructure projects that had been “on hold” to “overlap”.

In his letter to the minister, Cllr Ross wrote: “This is the major transport improvement project being undertaken in our city, and work has already been underway since March 2020. The scheme, which is vital for the city and region, has, though, already caused considerable issues for residents and businesses within Hull.

“I have had countless stories raised with me about the impact it has had, and the fact that completion has now been delayed for an entire year is, quite understandably, causing very substantial concern across the city.

Mike Ross

“Whilst I have, of course, written to National Highways directly on the matter, I am writing to ask for your direct intervention to help in any way you can to speed up this project and assist those businesses who are being affected by the on-going delays the scheme has been subject to.”

In the letter, Cllr Ross also invited Ms Alexander to visit Hull to “discuss the problems we are experiencing at first hand and so that you can see for yourself the issues ‘on the ground’.” He also stated that he believes if the project was taking place in the south-east of England, “this situation would simply not be tolerated”.

The A63 delay will also be raised at a Full Council meeting on on Thursday (January 16). Cllr Ross’ ruling Liberal Democrats will be hoping to pass a motion reiterating the invitation to Ms Alexander to visit Hull. It states the delays are “deeply concerning, disappointing and that every effort should be made by both the Government and National Highways to accelerate work to be completed with as little delay as possible”.

The motion also says the council has been putting a number of other “vital infrastructure projects on hold” while the A63 work is carried out and that moving the completion date means these will “have no choice but to overlap”.

Apologising for the delay, Frances Oliver, National Highways project manager, said in December: “The completion of the A63 Castle Street project has unfortunately been delayed. This is due to very challenging ground conditions on part of the site, which became apparent when our teams began working in that area.

“We now have a clearer picture of the changes to the programme needed and are working towards completion by Spring 2026.

“We apologise for the delay in getting these works completed. While these are important improvements, we recognise the disruption caused since the scheme began in 2020 and we’re extremely grateful to the public for their patience.”

