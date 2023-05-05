The Liberal Democrats have retained control of Hull City Council, and narrowly increased their razor-thin majority over Labour.

Across England, voters headed to the polls on Thursday, May 4, with local elections at 230 councils as well as for four regional mayors.

In Hull, a third of council seats are up for election three years out of four.

This means 19 of 57 wards were up for election in this cycle.

Hull Guildhall

Of the 19, 10 were previously held by Labour, while nine were Lib Dem controlled.

Although most of the seats did not change hands, crucially, the Liberal Democrats took three seats from Labour.

It means the Liberal Democrats now have 31 seats, and the Labour Party has 26 seats.

Before the election, the council was Liberal Democrat-controlled, and will continue to be so until the next election.

Going into the election, there were 29 Liberal Democrat councillors, 27 Labour councillors and one non-aligned councillor.

The UK government has introduced a requirement for voters to show photo ID when voting at a polling station at some elections.

This new requirement applied for the first time in England at these local elections, and there were several anecdotal reports of voters being turned away.

The results as they came in were as follows

West Carr Ward result

Liberal Democrats hold (Christine Randall)

Colin Baxter (Conservative Party) – 155 votes

Joyce Marshall (Trade Unionist & Socialist Coalition) – 76 votes

Christine Randall (Liberal Democrats) – 940 votes

Karen Wood (Labour Party) – 601 votes

Marfleet Ward result

Labour & Co-operative Party hold (Rosemary Pantelakis)

Geoffrey Horton (Conservative Party) – 95 votes

Rosemary Pantelakis (Labour & Co-operative Party) – 714

Karen Woods (Liberal Democrats) – 225 votes

St. Andrew’s & Docklands Ward result

Labour & Co-operative Party hold (Haroldo Herrera-Richmond)

William Barry (Green Party) – 138 votes

James Bentley (Trade unionist & Socialist Coalition) – 51 votes

Callum Best (Liberal Democrats) – 314 votes

Jack Devlin (Conservative Party) – 127 votes

Haroldo Herrera-Richmond (Labour & Co-operative Party) – 988 votes

North Carr ward result

Liberal Democrats gain (Garreth Byrne)

Garreth Byrne (Liberal Democrats) – 825 votes

Jan Hornby (Labour Party) – 603 votes

Graeme Wightman (Conservative Party) – 83 votes

Kingswood Ward result

Liberal Democrats hold (Charles Quinn)

Nigel Filer (Labour party) – 261 votes

Charles Quinn (Liberal Democrats) – 939

Corey Rigby (Conservative Party) – 67

Beverley & Newland Ward result

Liberal Democrats hold (Paul Drake-Davis)

Kathryn Alexander (Labour party) – 755 votes

Archie Bartlett (Conservative Party) – 116 votes

Phil Culshaw (Trade Unionist & Socialist Coalition) – 90 votes

Paul Drake-Davis (Liberal Democrats) – 1979 votes

Pickering Ward result

Liberal Democrats hold (Mark Ieronimo)

Charles Dinsdale (Conservative Party) – 73 votes

Mark Ieronimo (Liberal Democrats) – 1102 votes

Terry Sullivan (Labour Party) – 731 votes

Longhill & Bilton Grange Ward result

Liberal Democrats gain (Sherilee Jepmond)

Les Fisher (Conservative Party) – 99 votes

Sherilee Jepmond (Liberal Democrats) – 840 votes

Dean Kirk (Labour Party) – 672 votes

Tony Smith (Trade Unionist & Socialist Coalition) – 77 votes

Drypool Ward result

Liberal Democrats hold (Diana Hatcher)

John Allison-Walsh (Green Party) – 109 votes

Stephen Hackett (Conservative Party) – 116 votes

Diana Hatcher (Liberal Democrats) – 1545 votes

Musa Dogan (Labour Party) – 470 votes

Matthew Whale (Trade Unionist & Socialist Coalition) – 49 votes

Central Ward

Labour Party holds (Shane McMurray)

Labour Party holds (Sharon Qassim)

Motokin Ali (Liberal Democrats) – 310 votes

Lilyth Coglan (Liberal Democrats) – 258 votes

Shane McMurray (Labour Party) – 714 votes

Sharon Qassim (Labour Party) – 620 votes

John Rymer (Conservative Party) – 88 votes

James Sargeant (Conservative Party) – 87 votes

Paul Spooner (Trade Unionist & Socialist Coalition) – 79 votes

Ings Ward

Labour Party hold (Denise Thompson)

Gordon Bradshaw (Green Party) – 83 votes

Mark Collinson (Liberal Democrats) – 642 votes

Mike Hirst (Trade Unionist & Socialist Coalition) – 22 votes

Denise Thompson (Labour Party) – 740 votes

Simon Trow (Conservative Party) – 92 votes

Southcoates Ward result

Labour Party hold (Jessica Raspin)

Ian Broadbent (Reform UK) – 157 votes

Lucy Thomas (Liberal Democrats) – 278 votes

Jessica Raspin (Labour Party) – 1081 votes

Catherine MacIntrye (Conservative Party) – 140 votes

Newington & Gypsyville Ward result

Labour Party hold (Gill Kennett)

Keith Smith (Liberal Democrats) – 350 votes

Gill Kennett (Labour Party) – 885 votes

Daniel Bond (Conservative Party) – 156 votes

Andrew Donegan (Green Party) – 117

Derringham Ward result

Liberal Democrats gain (Sarita Robinson)

Sarita Robinson (Liberal Democrats) – 1147 votes

George Grozav (Labour & Co-operative Party) – 816 votes

Michael Whitehead (Conservative Party) – 144 votes

Boothferry Ward result

Liberal Democrats hold (Jack Haines)

Jack Haines (Liberal Democrats) – 1324 votes

James Ireland (Labour Party) – 749 votes

John Sharp (Conservative Party) – 190 votes

Holderness Ward result

Liberal Democrats hold (Kalvin Neal)

Kalvin Neal (Liberal Democrats) – 1519 votes

Katherine Thompson (Labour Party) – 680 votes

Stephen Brown (Conservative Party) – 111 votes

Sutton Ward result

Liberal Democrats hold (Allen Healand)

Allen Healand (Liberal Democrats) – 1595 votes

Paul Harper (Labour Party) – 875 votes

Frankie Williams (Conservative Party) – 150 votes

Avenue Ward result

Labour Party hold (Abhimanyu Singh)

Scott Preston (Liberal Democrats) – 1174 votes

Abhimanyu Singh (Labour Party) – 1662 votes

Alex Hayward (Conservative Party) – 94 votes

James Russell (Green Party) – 330 votes

Orchard Park result

Labour Party hold (Gary Wareing)

Michael Gibbons (Liberal Democrats) – 807 votes

Gary Wareing (Labour Party) – 883 votes

Farhana Khan (Conservative Party) – 60 votes

Kevin Paulson (Green Party) – 67 votes

