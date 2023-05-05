Across England, voters headed to the polls on Thursday, May 4, with local elections at 230 councils as well as for four regional mayors.
In Hull, a third of council seats are up for election three years out of four.
This means 19 of 57 wards were up for election in this cycle.
Of the 19, 10 were previously held by Labour, while nine were Lib Dem controlled.
Although most of the seats did not change hands, crucially, the Liberal Democrats took three seats from Labour.
It means the Liberal Democrats now have 31 seats, and the Labour Party has 26 seats.
Before the election, the council was Liberal Democrat-controlled, and will continue to be so until the next election.
Going into the election, there were 29 Liberal Democrat councillors, 27 Labour councillors and one non-aligned councillor.
The UK government has introduced a requirement for voters to show photo ID when voting at a polling station at some elections.
This new requirement applied for the first time in England at these local elections, and there were several anecdotal reports of voters being turned away.
The results as they came in were as follows
West Carr Ward result
Liberal Democrats hold (Christine Randall)
Colin Baxter (Conservative Party) – 155 votes
Joyce Marshall (Trade Unionist & Socialist Coalition) – 76 votes
Christine Randall (Liberal Democrats) – 940 votes
Karen Wood (Labour Party) – 601 votes
Marfleet Ward result
Labour & Co-operative Party hold (Rosemary Pantelakis)
Geoffrey Horton (Conservative Party) – 95 votes
Rosemary Pantelakis (Labour & Co-operative Party) – 714
Karen Woods (Liberal Democrats) – 225 votes
St. Andrew’s & Docklands Ward result
Labour & Co-operative Party hold (Haroldo Herrera-Richmond)
William Barry (Green Party) – 138 votes
James Bentley (Trade unionist & Socialist Coalition) – 51 votes
Callum Best (Liberal Democrats) – 314 votes
Jack Devlin (Conservative Party) – 127 votes
Haroldo Herrera-Richmond (Labour & Co-operative Party) – 988 votes
North Carr ward result
Liberal Democrats gain (Garreth Byrne)
Garreth Byrne (Liberal Democrats) – 825 votes
Jan Hornby (Labour Party) – 603 votes
Graeme Wightman (Conservative Party) – 83 votes
Kingswood Ward result
Liberal Democrats hold (Charles Quinn)
Nigel Filer (Labour party) – 261 votes
Charles Quinn (Liberal Democrats) – 939
Corey Rigby (Conservative Party) – 67
Beverley & Newland Ward result
Liberal Democrats hold (Paul Drake-Davis)
Kathryn Alexander (Labour party) – 755 votes
Archie Bartlett (Conservative Party) – 116 votes
Phil Culshaw (Trade Unionist & Socialist Coalition) – 90 votes
Paul Drake-Davis (Liberal Democrats) – 1979 votes
Pickering Ward result
Liberal Democrats hold (Mark Ieronimo)
Charles Dinsdale (Conservative Party) – 73 votes
Mark Ieronimo (Liberal Democrats) – 1102 votes
Terry Sullivan (Labour Party) – 731 votes
Longhill & Bilton Grange Ward result
Liberal Democrats gain (Sherilee Jepmond)
Les Fisher (Conservative Party) – 99 votes
Sherilee Jepmond (Liberal Democrats) – 840 votes
Dean Kirk (Labour Party) – 672 votes
Tony Smith (Trade Unionist & Socialist Coalition) – 77 votes
Drypool Ward result
Liberal Democrats hold (Diana Hatcher)
John Allison-Walsh (Green Party) – 109 votes
Stephen Hackett (Conservative Party) – 116 votes
Diana Hatcher (Liberal Democrats) – 1545 votes
Musa Dogan (Labour Party) – 470 votes
Matthew Whale (Trade Unionist & Socialist Coalition) – 49 votes
Central Ward
Labour Party holds (Shane McMurray)
Labour Party holds (Sharon Qassim)
Motokin Ali (Liberal Democrats) – 310 votes
Lilyth Coglan (Liberal Democrats) – 258 votes
Shane McMurray (Labour Party) – 714 votes
Sharon Qassim (Labour Party) – 620 votes
John Rymer (Conservative Party) – 88 votes
James Sargeant (Conservative Party) – 87 votes
Paul Spooner (Trade Unionist & Socialist Coalition) – 79 votes
Ings Ward
Labour Party hold (Denise Thompson)
Gordon Bradshaw (Green Party) – 83 votes
Mark Collinson (Liberal Democrats) – 642 votes
Mike Hirst (Trade Unionist & Socialist Coalition) – 22 votes
Denise Thompson (Labour Party) – 740 votes
Simon Trow (Conservative Party) – 92 votes
Southcoates Ward result
Labour Party hold (Jessica Raspin)
Ian Broadbent (Reform UK) – 157 votes
Lucy Thomas (Liberal Democrats) – 278 votes
Jessica Raspin (Labour Party) – 1081 votes
Catherine MacIntrye (Conservative Party) – 140 votes
Newington & Gypsyville Ward result
Labour Party hold (Gill Kennett)
Keith Smith (Liberal Democrats) – 350 votes
Gill Kennett (Labour Party) – 885 votes
Daniel Bond (Conservative Party) – 156 votes
Andrew Donegan (Green Party) – 117
Derringham Ward result
Liberal Democrats gain (Sarita Robinson)
Sarita Robinson (Liberal Democrats) – 1147 votes
George Grozav (Labour & Co-operative Party) – 816 votes
Michael Whitehead (Conservative Party) – 144 votes
Boothferry Ward result
Liberal Democrats hold (Jack Haines)
Jack Haines (Liberal Democrats) – 1324 votes
James Ireland (Labour Party) – 749 votes
John Sharp (Conservative Party) – 190 votes
Holderness Ward result
Liberal Democrats hold (Kalvin Neal)
Kalvin Neal (Liberal Democrats) – 1519 votes
Katherine Thompson (Labour Party) – 680 votes
Stephen Brown (Conservative Party) – 111 votes
Sutton Ward result
Liberal Democrats hold (Allen Healand)
Allen Healand (Liberal Democrats) – 1595 votes
Paul Harper (Labour Party) – 875 votes
Frankie Williams (Conservative Party) – 150 votes
Avenue Ward result
Labour Party hold (Abhimanyu Singh)
Scott Preston (Liberal Democrats) – 1174 votes
Abhimanyu Singh (Labour Party) – 1662 votes
Alex Hayward (Conservative Party) – 94 votes
James Russell (Green Party) – 330 votes
Orchard Park result
Labour Party hold (Gary Wareing)
Michael Gibbons (Liberal Democrats) – 807 votes
Gary Wareing (Labour Party) – 883 votes
Farhana Khan (Conservative Party) – 60 votes
Kevin Paulson (Green Party) – 67 votes
