Hull 'effectively removed from UK rail map through Integrated Rail Plan snub', council leader claims

The plight of Hull was highlighted at the Transport for the North board meeting in Leeds.

It had been hoped that Hull would be connected to the Northern Powerhouse Rail network and given faster electrified connections to places such as Sheffield and Leeds in the Integrated Rail Plan.

But the IRP said improving lines to the city could only be considered in future and would be dependent on the core NPR network between Liverpool and York being delivered within budget. The decision came despite the IRP admitting that Hull currently suffers “poor” connections despite being a key port that is integral to the regional economy.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking at a Transport for the North board meeting in Leeds on Wednesday, Coun Hale said: “The IRP is bad for the North but it is catastrophic for the people of Hull and East Yorkshire.

“I represent the third or fourth poorest district in the country and this is not going to do anything towards levelling up.

“The North has got completely done over by this but some areas got it worse – and we’re one of them.”

He said failing to connect Hull properly to the rail network would lead to problems with freight deliveries and hit climate change efforts in a part of the country that currently has some of the highest carbon emission levels in Europe due to concentration of industry.

Read more: