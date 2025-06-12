Orchard Park has been named in the government’s list of ‘trailblazer neighbourhoods’ that are each set to receive up to £20 million.

In the eagerly awaited Spending Review, revealed by Chancellor Rachel Reeves yesterday, the government announced funding boosts for the likes of social housing, transport, defense, and the NHS in an attempt to “deliver Britain’s renewal.”

In addition to the headline-grapping announcements made by Ms Reeves, the government also announced funding for twenty five ‘trailblazer neighbourhoods’ that will each receive up to £20 million over the next ten years. The funding, government claims, will “support communities to drive forward the changes they want to see in their neighbourhoods,” as well as supporting “improvements people can see on their doorstep, champion local leadership, foster community engagement and strengthen social cohesion. ”

Orchard Park has been named alongside the likes of Middleton Park Avenue in Leeds and Birchwood West in Lincoln as one of the twenty ‘trailblazer neighbourhoods’ in England, with five further neighbourhoods across Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland yet to be selected.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves

The government’s announcement explains: “The Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) will work with partners from across the sector to help crowd in investment and provide a direct link to Whitehall – making sure that places that have been too easily left behind are no longer ignored. ”