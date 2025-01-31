Local Democracy Reporter Andrew Spence was one of the invitees to attend the funeral of John Prescott in Hull on Thursday (Jan 30). He tells us what it was like.

I was given the privilege of being invited to Lord John Prescott’s funeral in Hull and it truly was a historic occasion for the city as hundreds gathered to celebrate the life of one of its most famous political characters.

After coming to terms with the utterly surreal nature of being surrounded by so many prominent figures of British politics past and present, I had the honour of witnessing the incredible celebration of the life of a man who dedicated so much of his time to being ‘a man of the people’.

The service took place in the remarkable Hull Minster at the heart of the Old Town. In the minutes leading up to the midday service on Thursday, numerous political A-listers past and present made their way into the historic church.

The funeral service for John Prescott, former Deputy Prime Minister and MP for Hull held at Hull Minster. Pictured (fourth right) David Prescott, one of John's son's following the coffin out of Hull Minster.Picture: James Hardisty.

Former Prime Ministers, Cabinet members, and regional leaders alike congregated near the front of the Minster, undoubtedly sharing Lord Prescott related anecdotes and tales.

The light-hearted and off the cuff conversations that sparked in the moments before the service began set the tone for a funeral which felt like a true celebration of Lord Prescott’s illustrious life.

As such a gathering in Hull is rather rare, the feeling around the city centre, even in the hours leading up to the service, was one of slight disorientation. The streets, which on a normal Thursday morning would be quiet, were lined with mourners gathering to pay their respects.

The large police presence around the city that centred around the Old Town was enough to get the attention of those just heading in to do some midweek shopping.

Former deputy prime minister John Prescott. Photo credit: Michael Crabtree/PA Wire

After arriving in a cortege of ‘Two Jags’, Lord Prescott’s coffin entered the Minster while his good friend and long-time colleague Alastair Campbell gave a bagpipe rendition of the Welsh National Anthem, paying homage to nation where Lord Prescott was born.

The symbolism of bagpipes at funerals relates to traditional belief that they are the only instrument that can be heard from the gates of heaven.

Mr Campbell was just one of the many key New Labour figures who attended the funeral.

The likes of Lord Peter Mandelson, (the UK’s new Ambassador to the US), and former Prime Ministers Gordon Brown and Sir Tony Blair also gathered to pay their respects to the man that Sir Tony said was “the guardian of the party’s conscience,” during his eulogy. Sir Keir Starmer and Angela Rayner also gave readings during the service.

The jokes and anecdotes shared by eulogy makers, including Lord Prescott’s son David, made it easy to feel as if I knew the veteran MP personally despite having never had the privilege of meeting him.

It seemed to me that many of those present were focussing on the gratitude they felt for having known Lord Prescott, rather than the sadness of having lost him.

The fact so many key figures from British politics arrived in Hull provided a clear indication of two indisputable facts – firstly, that Lord Prescott was greatly loved and appreciated by colleagues, friends, and family.