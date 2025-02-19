Illingworth, Halifax: Calderdale Council spent £172k on hotel stays for homeless people in 2024
A hotel at Illingworth, Halifax, is used by Calderdale Council until somewhere more suitable can be found or people find a permanent place to live, councillors heard.
Andrew Tagg asked about the payments in a section of a meeting of the full Calderdale Council where the public can pose questions to the council and Cabinet.
Mr Tagg said during the calendar year 2024 the council had made 152 separate payments totalling £172,065.50 to Moorside Lodge, a company which is based at Clayton, Bradford, which owns the Moorside Hotel.
He asked: “Can you explain what these funds were for?
“And if the funds were for accommodation, who is the council housing at this facility?”
The council’s Cabinet member for Climate Action and Housing, Coun Scott Patient (Lab, Luddenden Foot), said the costs related to providing temporary accommodation for households for which the council has a statutory duty to house them.
“The households are mainly single people with a small number of families and the facility is used until we can find more suitable temporary accommodation or they can find a permanent home to move into,” he said.
