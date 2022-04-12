Imran Ahmad Khan: Crispin Blunt retracts statement calling conviction 'miscarriage of justice'

Crispin Blunt previously described yesterday’s verdict as a “dreadful miscarriage of justice” and “nothing short of an international scandal”.
In a statement posted on Twitter this morning, Reigate MP Mr Blunt said: “On reflection I have decided to retract my statement defending Imran Ahmad Khan.
“I am sorry that my defence of him has been a cause of significant upset and concern, not least to victims of sexual offences.
“It was not my intention to do this.
“To be clear, I do not condone any form of abuse and I strongly believe in the independence and integrity of the justice system.”
He also offered his resignation as the chair of the All Party Parliamentary Group for Global LGBT+ Rights.
Khan was found guilty on Monday of sexually assaulting a teenage boy in 2008.
His legal team has said he intends to appeal the decision.