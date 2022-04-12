Imran Ahmad Khan: Crispin Blunt retracts statement calling conviction 'miscarriage of justice'

A Conservative MP who defended Wakefield’s Imran Ahmad Khan following his conviction for sexually assaulting a teenager has retracted his comments.

By Caitlin Doherty
Tuesday, 12th April 2022, 10:31 am

Crispin Blunt previously described yesterday’s verdict as a “dreadful miscarriage of justice” and “nothing short of an international scandal”.

In a statement posted on Twitter this morning, Reigate MP Mr Blunt said: “On reflection I have decided to retract my statement defending Imran Ahmad Khan.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

“I am sorry that my defence of him has been a cause of significant upset and concern, not least to victims of sexual offences.

Parliamentary portrait of Crispin Blunt

“It was not my intention to do this.

“To be clear, I do not condone any form of abuse and I strongly believe in the independence and integrity of the justice system.”

He also offered his resignation as the chair of the All Party Parliamentary Group for Global LGBT+ Rights.

Khan was found guilty on Monday of sexually assaulting a teenage boy in 2008.

His legal team has said he intends to appeal the decision.

WakefieldTwitter