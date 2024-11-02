Inheritance tax hike could be the "death knell" of family farming, industry warns

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Wednesday, the Chancellor announced that from April 2026, the first £1 million of combined business and agricultural assets will continue to attract no inheritance tax.

But for assets over £1 million, inheritance tax will apply with 50 per cent relief, at an effective rate of 20 per cent.

The NFU said yesterday it plans a “mass lobby” of MPs to reverse the decision, saying it had left farmers across the country “reeling”, while the NFU Council held an emergency summit and plans protests in Westminster in the coming weeks.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves leaves 11 Downing Street, London, with her ministerial red box before delivering her Budget in the Houses of Parliament. Picture date: Wednesday October 30, 2024. PA Photo. See PA story POLITICS Budget. Photo credit should read: Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire

The Conservatives and Liberal Democrats have both voiced significant concerns over the policy, with the Tories dubbing it a “family farm tax” and Tim Farron, the Lib Dem’s rural affairs spokesman warning it could spell a “death knell” for already struggling farmers.

The Government has defended the policy, saying only around a quarter of farms would be affected, but this figure has been widely dismissed by several industry bodies.

The NFU’s president Tom Bradshaw said yesterday: “Farmers and growers have been left reeling from the changes announced in the Budget which demonstrate a fundamental lack of understanding of how the British farming sector is shaped and managed.”

He called for the policy to be “overturned and fast”.

“Farmers are rightly angry and concerned about their future and for the future of their family farms.

“The Treasury’s figures which claim this will only affect one in four British farms are misleading.

“The £1 million cap shows how little this Government understands the sector. Very few viable farms would be worth under £1 million, but lots of smallholdings and houses with a few acres let for grazing might be.

“The asset value of genuine food-producing farms will be high, given the size they need to be to remain viable businesses; but that’s the value of the asset, it doesn’t reflect its profitability which is often, and increasingly so, very low.”

Guy Poskitt, 61, is a third-generation arable farmer from near Selby who one day plans to pass his farm to his two sons.

He told the Yorkshire Post: “It’s desperate. Family farms are not generating significant profit as it is, you're only really making a living, and you're just custodians for a generation. The impact could be massive to UK agricultural industry.

“A 500 acre farm would probably make about £75,000 pounds a year so how the hell are you going to pay it?

“But the average farm in this country is 200 acres. With a house that's probably worth £3 million, but that is barely generating any income at all. You'd get far more money driving a train than you would running that farm.

“It's a monumental disaster and morally it's not right. You've worked all your life to build that business up, even though it was a very unprofitable business.

“My father was a custodian for me, my grandfather was a custodian for him and I'm a custodian for my boys but with this (change) that's just not sustainable. It’s a very dark day.”

When asked about the sector’s concerns, the Chancellor said: “73 per cent of farms and agricultural property will not be affected at all by these changes.

“They will pay no more inheritance tax. So, this does protect smaller farms. 27 per cent will be affected, but with a discount on inheritance tax of 20 per cent compared to 40 per cent that others pay.

“We needed to raise money in the budget, and we know that there are a lot of landowners who are very wealthy, some who buy land to avoid paying inheritance tax because previously there was no inheritance tax.