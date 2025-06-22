Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Prime Minister urged all sides to return to negotiations but said he had taken “all necessary measures” to protect British interests in the region if the conflict escalates.

There was no British involvement in the action but the Government was informed before the US strikes in the early hours this morning.

Tehran has threatened to retaliate and Mr Trump has warned of further US action if necessary, saying: “There will either be peace or there will be tragedy for Iran.”

The Prime Minister said today there was a “risk of escalation” adding: “That’s a risk to the region. It’s a risk beyond the region, and that’s why all our focus has been on de-escalating, getting people back around to negotiate what is a very real threat in relation to the nuclear programme.

“In relation to the UK, we were not involved in the attack.

“We were given due notice, as we would expect, as close allies to the US, and we have been moving assets to the region to make sure we’re in a position to protect our own interests, our personnel and our assets, and, of course, those of our allies.”

The Prime Minister sought to dodge questions about whether the UK could get dragged into the conflict if Iran targeted the bases of the US, a Nato ally.

“I’m not going to speculate about what may happen, because all of my focus is on de-escalation,” he said.

“But I do want to reassure the public we have taken all necessary measures to protect UK interests, UK personnel and to work with our allies to protect their interests as well.”

Extra RAF Typhoon jets have already been moved to the region and Defence Secretary John Healey said “force protection is at its highest level” following the US strikes.

Sir Keir will chair a meeting of the Government’s Cobra crisis committee this afternoon, after a series of calls with world leaders.

The US attacked Fordo, Isfahan and Natanz which are linked to Iran’s nuclear programme.

The Tehran regime has insisted its nuclear programme is peaceful but its uranium enrichment process has gone far beyond what is required for power stations.

The strikes followed a build-up of US military equipment, with B-2 stealth bombers – which are the only aircraft to carry a 30,000-pound bunker-buster bomb – reportedly used to target the underground facilities.

The aircraft have previously used the UK-US airbase on Diego Garcia, one of the Chagos Islands, but it is understood that was not involved in these strikes.

The attack on Iran also involved US submarines, which launched around 30 Tomahawk cruise missiles.

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch said: “By targeting Iran’s nuclear sites, the US has taken decisive action against a regime that fuels global terror and directly threatens the UK.

“Iranian operatives have plotted murders and attacks on British soil. We should stand firmly with the US and Israel.”

This was backed by former prime minister Rishi Sunak, who tweeted: “The Iranian regime has long been a threat to regional and global security.

“The prospect of Iran having a nuclear weapon is unacceptable,” the MP for Richmond and Northallerton added.

“Israel and the US have acted decisively to address this threat, and deserve our support and thanks for their efforts.”

However, other Yorkshire MPs hit out at Mr Trump. Labour’s Sheffield Central MP, Abtisam Mohamed said: “You can’t claim peace while dropping bombs. You can’t preach sovereignty while violating it.

“We must reject double standards that not only destabilise the Middle East but also erode global norms and trust.

“Real security comes through diplomacy, mutual respect, and a commitment to justice, not through bombs and war.”