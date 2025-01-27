'It's a bit of a pain': People of Hull respond to A63 Castle Street project delay

The people of Hull have had their say on the year-long delay to completion of the A63 Castle Street project.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In December, National Highways announced that the £355m scheme will now end in Spring 2026, after previously aiming to finish the project in Spring 2025.

In explaining the delay to the project, National Highways said it had “encountered some extremely challenging ground conditions near the Humber that could not have been anticipated before the scheme began”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite the delay to the scheme, National Highways added that the project is progressing well and that “there are no issues with the delivery of the underpass”.

An impression showing how the redevelopment of the Earl de Grey pub and Castle Buildings and building of a nine-storey hotel in Castle Street, Hull, could look.

Following the announcement, we’ve heard the reactions of organisations, politicians, and businesses mostly expressing their disappointment with the news. We decided to see how the people of Hull feel about the extra year of roadworks they will have to endure and the A63 project itself.

Tony Drury, from Bilton, explained that negotiating the roadworks has led to him having to drive much further, often ending up going back on himself after turning around near the Daltry Street flyover when wanting to go eastbound from the Marina area. Tony concluded that this was a “b*** ache.”

Twin sisters Joan and Sandra believed the roadworks have made the city seem less appealing for visitors coming from out of town. Responding to the extra year of work, Joan said: “For the city, it’s a let down.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This was echoed by numerous people who believed the roadworks were especially inconvenient for those from outside Hull or those living on the outskirts on the city or in nearby towns. However, some people living in the city, who perhaps would not have many reasons to use the A63, seemed less phased by the extension to the scheme.

For example, husband and wife Anthony and Angela explained that as they rarely use the road, the delay hasn’t been too much of an inconvenience. “We just tend to walk over the bridge [Murdoch’s Connection] and back again,” Anthony said. However, the couple did seem concerned about the series of delays to projects in the city. Angela noted: “The Maritime Museum has also been delayed.”

The reopening of the museum is now expected in early 2026, having been recently pushed back from a late 2025 target date.

Anthony and Angela’s neighbour Sandy added to the discussion on the A63 with an optimistic spin, saying: “It’ll be worth it in the end!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, 60-year-old Dave gave an interesting view saying that going westbound on the A63 is generally okay, but the real issues arise when traveling east, while daily user of the road Mikey said the occasional closures of the road that can “double” his commute time had, at times, been “poorly announced”. He added that the roadworks have meant that the A63 “can be a bit of a pain at weekends,” and that at times, for him, the road had been a “write off”.