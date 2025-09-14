Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There were reports that the Conservatives had the former business secretary on “defection watch” due to his close relationship with Nigel Farage.

Mr Rees-Mogg lost his Somerset seat last July after 14 years in Parliament, and there was speculation that he may try and return as a Reform candidate at a by-election.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, ahead of a Popular Conservatism event in Scarborough, Mr Rees-Mogg told The Yorkshire Post he is “not intending to defect”.

“Reform is very good at headline policies, but how does it do it in detail and how does it carry it out? Reform isn’t there yet,” he explained.

“What I keep on talking about is how you need to unite the right.

“In the first past the post system, if you divide your wing of politics you lose and so I am remaining Conservative and working to try and bring people together.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Brexiteer said he hoped to build a pre-election pact with Reform UK, who are leading in the polls.

Tory leader Kemi Badenoch and Mr Farage have both ruled out doing any kind of deal.

Former Conservative minister Jacob Rees-Mogg says Angela Rayner's has a right to call Tories 'scum' (Picture: Leon Neal) | Getty Images

“At the moment, everybody says they don’t want to but I think nobody admits they want to unite until you get closer to an election and face the cold reality of if you are divided you let a Labour minority in of some kind.

“And there is such a wide overlap between the Tories and Reform policy, particularly since Kemi became leader.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Rees-Mogg also said he was surprised by the missteps of Labour Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer.

Sir Keir is under mounting pressure from Labour backbenchers over a string of scandals, including the resignation of his deputy Angela Rayner and emails showing US ambassador Peter Mandelson showering paedophile Jeffrey Epstein with love despite his conviction for soliciting a minor.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, right, and British ambassador to the United States Lord Peter Mandelson during a welcome reception at the ambassador's residence in Washington DC in February | PA

One Labour insider told this paper that Sir Keir “has never been more vulnerable”.

Mr Rees-Mogg said: “I thought he would be perfectly competent and rather boring and he’s turned out to be completely hopeless. I’m really surprised by this.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I wouldn’t claim at all to know him well, but I always found him very polite and perfectly sensible.

“I thought we would have dull competence after a period where the Tories hadn’t appeared to be very competent.

“It’s certainly not been dull but that’s not the right way of not being dull and it hasn’t been competent.”

Mr Rees-Mogg described Sir Keir’s disastrous last week as “extraordinary”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said this “is what happens to governments when they’ve been in office for 14 years, when the scandals come out and the senior figures have to resign. It doesn’t happen after a year”.

Mr Rees-Mogg appeared at the Popular Conservatism event to “have a discussion about Conservative views and Conservative principles”.