An office previously used by former Redcar MP Jacob Young is in line to be converted into a restaurant.

A recent planning application for the property, Churchill House, on Redcar High Street submitted to Redcar and Cleveland Council seeks a change of use with the proposed venture to be sited on the ground floor.

The application by ROAA Limited states the office use ended at the start of October last year when notice was given with the change of use required so food and drink can be sold on the premises.

The planned opening hours are listed as 11am to 11pm on Monday to Friday and 4pm to 10pm on Sundays/bank holidays.

Jacob Young's former constituency office in Redcar High Street.

The application is yet to be determined by the local planning authority.

Conservative Mr Young, a former chemical processing worker and local councillor in Coulby Newham, Middlesbrough, lost his Redcar seat to the returning Anna Turley in the General Election last July.

He had been the victor in the previous 2019 poll in which he beat his Labour opponent, but only lasted one Parliamentary term.

Mr Young, who served as a Levelling Up Minister in the last Government, now works as a director of corporate affairs for consultancy firm Agilia which helps deliver major infrastructure projects and has offices in Thornaby and London.

The Redcar High Street property was previously placed up for sale in 2020, but advertised as having the MP and his office as a tenant.

Planning documents show the owner has an address listed in Bedale, North Yorkshire.

Councillor Carolyn Curr, the Conservative group leader on Redcar and Cleveland Council, confirmed the local Conservative association no longer had a physical presence in Redcar.

