Sajid Javid 'doesn't recognise' Lord Moylan's 'leftist whingers' worries about Yorkshire

Lord Moylan caused controversy at the weekend by making the suggestion in response to a Yorkshire Post front page story which highlighted research raising concerns about a lack of levelling up support for the rural economy.

The Conservative peer tweeted: "I’m going to Yorkshire for a short break next week. Everything I’ve read recently in @yorkshirepost makes me fear I’m going to find it transformed into a county of leftist whingers begging for handouts.

"Let’s hope that’s not the case."

Sajid Javid visited Doncaster Royal Infirmary on Tuesday. Picture: James Hardisty

Speaking during a visit to Doncaster Royal Infirmary yesterday, Health Secretary Sajid Javid was asked whether he recognised that categorisation of Yorkshire.

He replied: "No, not at all. I love coming to Yorkshire, I'm just sad I'm not able to stay here longer than I am because I'm on a whirlwind tour this week. This is day two.

"I've just come down from Leeds."

Mr Javid added: "I'm afraid you're not gonna be able to keep me out of Yorkshire."

Of the three stories on the Saturday front page that sparked Lord Moylan's complaint, the first was based on research from the Northern Powerhouse Partnership group, which is chaired by former Conservative Party chancellor George Osborne.

The second story was based on remarks by Government minister Maria Caulfield about growing backlogs for dental appointments. The third story was about the launch of a new sparkling wine to celebrate the Queen's jubilee.

