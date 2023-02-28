Jo Cox: Plans to tackle abuse of MPs launched in murdered politician's name

The abuse and intimidation of politicians is to be tackled by a new commission in the name of murdered Yorkshire MP Jo Cox amid fears the problem is worsening.

The Jo Cox Foundation is launching the research “to raise awareness of the current levels of abuse and intimidation that politicians and candidates for office are subject to, and find solutions to make it safer for politicians to do their jobs.”

Backed by Mrs Cox’s sister Kim Leadbeater - herself now MP for Batley and Spen - the Jo Cox Civility Commission will be co-chaired by Baroness Gabrielle Bertin and Lord Vernon Coaker.

Kim Leadbeater said: “During my time in Parliament, I’ve had literally dozens and dozens of conversations with MPs who are experiencing daily abuse, threats and intimidation.

"This is unacceptable in any walk of life and politicians aren't asking for special treatment, but it’s a problem that isn’t going away and it isn’t getting any better.

“We need to try to change this culture, and everyone has a responsibility to help make a difference. Whether you're a politician yourself, whether you're in the media, whether you're a member of the public - ask what can we all do to make politics a less toxic and safer place.

"There's a lot of work to be done, and I welcome this Commission, in Jo's name, which I believe will help make a valuable contribution on this vital issue."

It follows the murders of both Ms Cox and Conservative MP David Amess. Both politicians were killed in their constituencies while carrying out casework.

Former home secretary, Jacqui Smith, Chair of The Jo Cox Foundation said: “In 2016, many of us hoped that the tragedy of Jo’s murder would be a wake-up call and abuse and intimidation in public life would be taken seriously and addressed.

“Almost seven years on, the problem appears to be worsening. MPs and local councillors alike frequently recount horrific threats and Sir David Amess’ tragic murder in 2021 highlights the ongoing risk of violence towards those who hold public office.

“At The Jo Cox Foundation we are determined to protect our democracy for future generations. Today we take a huge step forward in this work with the launch of the Jo Cox Civility Commission.”

Preliminary research into the scale of the problem, as well as gathering evidence and solutions from experts and those with lived experience about how to address abuse and intimidation, will take place until summer 2023.

A report with short, medium and long term recommendations will then follow.

In research published by the Fawcett Society this year, 8 per cent% of MPs said that online abuse and intimidation negatively impacted their feelings about being an MP. This figure was 93 per cent among female MPs.

