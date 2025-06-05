Wakefield has been chosen to trial a new scheme designed to reform the provision of jobcentres across the country.

The city will be the first to test ideas for the government’s Pathfinder jobs and careers service. New services include a coaching academy, careers events focused on local growth sectors and more personalised jobcentre appointments.

The jobs and careers service in Wakefield became the first to trial the scheme at an event launched yesterday (June 4).

The reforms are aimed at involving local areas in the design of services and bring to an end a Whitehall-led, one-size-fits-all approach. Pathfinder will look at new ways to support customers and how everyone, not just jobcentre customers, can receive employment support.

The local scheme has been developed with leaders from West Yorkshire Combined Authority and Wakefield Council.

Wakefield Council leader Denise Jefffery said: “It’s good to see the government recognising our innovative and successful approach to employment and skills. As a UNESCO global learning city, we are part of a world-wide network of cities that share ideas, initiatives, and successes.

“This makes us well placed to be the first city to support the Pathfinder trial. Our free step-up service has already helped lots of residents and businesses in Wakefield.

“We offer one-to-one coaching, job-matching, and in-work support, so we have lots of experience delivering new transformational programmes like Pathfinder. I’m also pleased that our residents will benefit from this new approach, helping more local people build the skills and confidence to access secure, well-paid jobs.”

The service is set to be rolled out across the country later this year.

According to figures, only nine per cent of employers currently recruit through jobcentres.

A series of careers events focused on local growth sectors will be delivered in Wakefield to match local talent with local opportunities. The first of these events took place at Wakefield Exchage and focused on West Yorkshire’s thriving creative sector.

It was attended by skills providers and local employers including South Elmsall-based Production Park – home to sets of Netflix series including Bank of Dave.

Events to serve the local manufacturing and technology sectors will take place in the coming months and are open to all, not just jobcentre customers.

Changes to appointments will also mean DWP services in Wakefield will provide more personalised support for claimants to help them move into stable, long-term work.

West Yorkshire Mayor Tracy Brabin said: “People stand a better chance of landing a good job when they are treated with dignity and respect at a trusted local jobcentre.

“These reforms will empower us to build on our West Yorkshire model of joining up employment support with health and employer-led services, to provide personalised support that gets people into work and puts more money in people’s pockets.

“Working with the government, we’re investing almost £40m to help guarantee a healthy working life to everyone in our region, and as the test-bed for the new national jobs and careers service, Wakefield will lead the way on transforming our welfare system to get Britain working.”

Employment minister Alison McGovern said: “Our one-size-fits-all, tick box approach to jobs support is outdated and does not serve those looking to better their lives through work.

“We are building a proper public employment service in partnership with local leaders that truly meets community challenges and unlocks opportunity.

