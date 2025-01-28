John Prescott funeral: Grandees expected at funeral of former MP as road closures are announced
The Hull East MP, who served as deputy prime minister under Tony Blair for 10 years and was part of the team that won three successive election victories, died in November aged 86.
Lord Prescott’s widow Pauline and his sons David and Johnathan have invited over 300 family, friends and colleagues to pay their respects to a titan of the Labour movement.
The funeral service will be hosted by Rev Cannon Dominic Black and the Choral Hull children’s choir made up from pupils across Hull will be singing during the ceremony.
The Prescott family said in a statement: “We wish to thank everyone for their love and support on the passing of our husband, father and grandfather.
“To hear so many wonderful tributes from people who knew John has been a great source of comfort to us as we dealt with our grief. We hope the service will be an opportunity to celebrate his life and his love of Hull and its people.”
The invite-only service will begin at 12pm at Hull Minister on Thursday (Jan 30)
In lieu of flowers, his family has requested that donations be made to Alzheimer’s Research UK.
Several roads in Hull city centre will be closed to traffic from 8.30am until 4pm.
The closures will be in place at:
Lowgate
Market Place
North Church Side
South Church Side
Vicar Lane
Dagger Lane
King Street
Posterngate
Fish Street
Prince Street
Trinity House Lane
Silver Street
Scale Lane
Liberty Lane
Lowgate
On Wednesday (Jan 29) between 8pm and 12am, Lowgate will be closed for installation the of traffic management. It will close again at 8.30am on Thursday until 4pm and then again from 8pm to 12am.
Parking restrictions
Parking restrictions will also be in place along South Church Side, North Church Side and Lowgate from Wednesday 6am until 4pm on Thursday 30 January. Any vehicles left in the area will be removed.
Car parking
Parking is available at Lowgate car park opposite The Guildhall, High Street car park and the Multi Storey car park on Hull Marina.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.