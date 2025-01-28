Labour grandees past and present are expected to attend the funeral in Hull this week of former Deputy Prime Minister John Prescott.

The Hull East MP, who served as deputy prime minister under Tony Blair for 10 years and was part of the team that won three successive election victories, died in November aged 86.

Lord Prescott’s widow Pauline and his sons David and Johnathan have invited over 300 family, friends and colleagues to pay their respects to a titan of the Labour movement.

The funeral service will be hosted by Rev Cannon Dominic Black and the Choral Hull children’s choir made up from pupils across Hull will be singing during the ceremony.

Labour grandees past and present are set to attend the funeral of John Prescott in Hull this week. Photo credit: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

The Prescott family said in a statement: “We wish to thank everyone for their love and support on the passing of our husband, father and grandfather.

“To hear so many wonderful tributes from people who knew John has been a great source of comfort to us as we dealt with our grief. We hope the service will be an opportunity to celebrate his life and his love of Hull and its people.”

The invite-only service will begin at 12pm at Hull Minister on Thursday (Jan 30)

In lieu of flowers, his family has requested that donations be made to Alzheimer’s Research UK.

Several roads in Hull city centre will be closed to traffic from 8.30am until 4pm.

The closures will be in place at:

Lowgate

Market Place

North Church Side

South Church Side

Vicar Lane

Dagger Lane

King Street

Posterngate

Fish Street

Prince Street

Trinity House Lane

Silver Street

Scale Lane

Liberty Lane

Lowgate

On Wednesday (Jan 29) between 8pm and 12am, Lowgate will be closed for installation the of traffic management. It will close again at 8.30am on Thursday until 4pm and then again from 8pm to 12am.

Parking restrictions

Parking restrictions will also be in place along South Church Side, North Church Side and Lowgate from Wednesday 6am until 4pm on Thursday 30 January. Any vehicles left in the area will be removed.

Car parking