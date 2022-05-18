Keighley Association of Ukrainians raise refugee paperwork concerns with Liz Truss

Local Tory MP Robbie Moore arranged the meeting between Ms Truss and members of the Keighley Association of Ukrainians where they raised issues such as the amount of paperwork required to make applications for the Homes for Ukraine scheme.

But they also praised many aspects of the British Government’s response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nick Lajsczuk, from the Keighley Association of Ukrainians, said: “The Keighley Ukrainian community were pleased to express their views regarding the genocide of Ukrainians and the current situation in Ukraine to one of the highest Ministers on government, where Britain is one of the leading countries given both practical and moral support to Ukraine. The visa arrangements and the handling of refugees wanting to come to Britain does need improvement.”

Liz Truss recently met with Ukrainians living in Keighley in a visit arranged by local MP Robbie Moore

Mr Moore said: “It was a real privilege to be able to welcome the Foreign Secretary to Keighley and Ilkley. Whilst I have the chance to raise my constituents’ concerns with Ministers such as the Foreign Secretary on a regular basis, it is so important for local people to be able to hold these discussions as well.

“We spoke about the UK’s strong military and humanitarian response, and how this can be further enhanced over coming weeks. We also spoke about the clear evidence of Russia committing war crimes and how at an international level, through the UN, a recognition of genocide of the Ukrainian people should be recognised. The Foreign Secretary was resolute in her determination to ensure the UK government is taking the lead on the international stage in supporting Ukraine.

“I have been proud of the UK’s response to Russia’s invasion, and this meeting was a great opportunity for the Secretary of State to listen and hear all of our ongoing concerns, but also to talk through how local and national leaders have worked together to show our unwavering support for the people of Ukraine.”

At The Yorkshire Post, we are committed to speaking truth to power on behalf of the people who call God’s Own County their home. Our political team and Westminster Correspondent are Yorkshire's eyes and ears in the corridors of power.