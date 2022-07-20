Keir Starmer accuses Boris Johnson of being a 'complete bull******* who took the p***'

The Labour leader said the outgoing Prime Minister had been “found out” as the country has a sense that “this guy doesn’t mean a word that he says”.

Asked for his honest assessment of Mr Johnson’s legacy, he told The Rest Is Politics podcast: “I think that he is a complete bull******* and I think he’s been found out.

“And I’m really struck with the partygate stuff, because it wasn’t just that he did things which broke the rules, it’s that he then took the p*** out of the public with his ridiculous defences afterwards.

“And in the local elections I accept that not everyone on doors was saying ‘it’s that that’s done it for me’, but there was a general realisation that this guy bullshits. And if he’s bullshitting about that, he’s probably bullshitting about everything.

“And all this stuff about levelling up, when people can see there’s not much happening round near them, I think there’s this sense that this guy doesn’t mean a word that he says, and that goes very, very deep, very deep.

“That’s why I don’t think there was ever any way back for him from that. And I think it’s really good for the country that we’re seeing the back of it.”

Downing Street has been approached for comment.

Keir Starmer has hit out at Boris Johnson

Mr Johnson still faces a potentially damaging parliamentary investigation into whether he lied to MPs over the partygate row.

The Covid law-breaking events in Downing Street were among the scandals to force his resignation as Tory leader.