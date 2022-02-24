Keir Starmer cancels speech in Huddersfield after Russian invasion of Ukraine

The Labour leader returned to London after news broke overnight of Vladimir Putin's invasion of the neighbouring country, a move that Sir Keir said will "have horrendous and tragic consequences that will echo throughout the world and throughout history."

The speech, due to take place in Huddersfield around lunchtime, would have set out Labour's plan for economic recovery after more than a decade of Conservative Prime Ministers.

It was expected to draw on the words of Harold Wilson, the former Labour Prime Minister who called the town home, according to lines that were briefed yesterday.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer holds a shadow cabinet meeting at the Office of the Leader of the Opposition in the Houses of Parliament (PA)

He was pictured leading a Shadow Cabinet meeting in London this morning, and then received a briefing from the Cabinet Office alongside colleagues.

Sir Keir said "there can be no space for equivocation when faced with the evil that Putin has unleashed".

In a series of tweets this morning, he said: "There will be dark days ahead. But Putin will learn the same lesson as Europe’s tyrants of the last century: that the resolve of the world is harder than he imagines and the desire for liberty burns stronger than ever.

"The light will prevail."

He added: "Those who have for too long turned a blind eye to Russia’s actions must reckon with their own consciences."

Boris Johnson is expected to update Parliament on the developing situation later this afternoon.