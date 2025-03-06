Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In an unusual move, Sir Keir began Prime Minister’s Questions yesterday by highlighting the 642 personnel killed in Afghanistan and Iraq.

Mr Vance faced a backlash after hitting out at the potential for “20,000 troops from some random country that has not fought a war in 30 or 40 years” monitoring any ceasefire in Ukraine.

The UK and France have promised troops to lead a peacekeeping force – although Mr Vance later insisted he was not referring to them but to other, unnamed, nations.

Opening PMQs, Sir Keir said today will mark 13 years since six young British soldiers were killed on patrol in Afghanistan and 18 years since the death of a Royal Marine in Helmand province.

He added: “These men fought and died for their country, our country. And across the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, 642 individuals died fighting for Britain alongside our allies, many more were wounded.

“We will never forget their bravery and their sacrifice, and I know the whole House will join (with) me in remembering them and all those who serve our country.”

Asked why Sir Keir had chosen to begin the session in that way, his official spokesman told reporters: “It’s totally legitimate for the Prime Minister to pay tribute to people who died fighting for this country the day ahead of their anniversary.”

Pushed on whether he would have made the comments without Mr Vance’s intervention, the spokesman said: “You can draw your own conclusions on that.”

This comes as Defence Secretary John Healey travelled to Washington DC to meet his US counterpart Pete Hegseth today.

This trip had been planned far in advance, but with recent events the situation in Ukraine has been pushed to the top of the agenda.

“The Prime Minister was clear following his meetings over the past week, that we will continue our dialogue with friends and allies to secure a path to a lasting peace in Ukraine,” Mr Healey said in advance of the trip.

“We will advance that work in Washington over the coming days.”

The US cut off military aid to Ukraine on Monday, and reports have suggested they have also stopped sharing intelligence.

This comes after the alarming meeting where Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was berated by Donald Trump and Mr Vance.

However, the situation appears to have cooled with Mr Trump saying he appreciated a letter from Mr Zelensky, saying that is ready to sign a minerals agreement “at any time”.

The Ukrainian war leader hopes that US economic interests in Ukraine will act as a deterrent to Putin.

A French government spokeswoman said Mr Zelensky could return to Washington DC alongside Sir Keir and French President Emmanuel Macron to put forward their peace plans.

The UK and France have been co-ordinating European efforts to support Ukraine and develop a peace plan to end the war with Russia after Mr Trump alarmed allies on the continent by opening talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The French government said Mr Macron, Sir Keir and Mr Zelensky could potentially travel to meet Mr Trump, although that was a “wish” at the moment and there had not been an invitation from the White House.