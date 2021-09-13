Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer is expected to publish a lengthy essay on his vision for the party.

The left-wing MP, who represents Hemsworth, told the Daily Telegraph: "I don't think the ex-miners at the miners' welfare club in my area are going to be reading 14,000 words and I don't think many people in the country are to be honest.

“The former Labour voters who went to the Tories or to Brexit won’t be studying a 14,000-word article. They are looking for concrete, punchy opposition to the Government, and they’re looking for a clear policy.”

It comes after the Sunday Times reported Sir Keir intends to publish a 14,000-word "mission statement" to Labour members on the eve of the party’s annual conference later this month.

A source close to Starmer described the contents of the pamphlet as an “intellectualised version” of his conference speech. But it is not expected to include any fresh policy announcements.

A senior party insider told the Sunday Times: “Starmer wrote the essay while he was on his summer tour and meeting voters the party lost at the last general election.

“It’s about where we are now as a party and where we are going. It’s about turning the page and ending the navel-gazing.”

Backbench Labour MP Lloyd Russell-Moyle gave a cautious welcome to the idea.

He told the Telegraph: “If he is going to lay out his ideological vision and where we’re going and what will underpin that, then I would say: ‘Hallelujah!’

“We have seen none of that whatsoever so far. The navel-gazing in terms of factional warfare and petty politics and bullying has come from his so-called supporters.

“The morale and bullying in the party is the worst that I’ve ever known. But if his essay goes well and he turns it around at the locals, we might have some change.”