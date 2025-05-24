Kemi Badenoch vows to reverse EU deal if Tories win election on visit to Yorkshire

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On a visit to Bridlington, Europe's lobster fishing capital, the Conservative leader said the Prime Minister "wouldn't be around for 12 years" when Monday's agreement which allows European trawlers access to British coastal waters ends.

She said:"He's locked them into a bad deal. We need to get something fairer for them. It's about a level playing field."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the last two years Bridlington's fleet of more than 40 shellfishing boats has had lean pickings.

Kemi Badenoch visits Bridlington Harbour to chat to Fishermen in the industry. Pic Richard Ponter

Catches of lobster and crab are "down by half" from the record 512 tonnes in 2023.

Peter Sanderson, who owns shellfish boat Perseverance 2, was among fishermen who met the Conservative leader to express their concerns.

He said fishermen in the port had been looking forward to next year, the first year European nations would have had to negotiate access to British waters in the same way the UK has to negotiate access to Icelandic, Faroes and Norwegian waters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However that won't happen now, with the government letting the current poor deal for UK fishermen roll over for the next 12 years.

Mr Sanderson said he felt a "golden opportunity" had been taken away, after two bad seasons of reduced catches.

He said:"We found out about this by watching the breakfast news - what other industry in the UK is treated in this way?"

The fisherman said he'd felt that he'd been "sold a lie " over Brexit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: "We were a year away from being able to diversify and try other fisheries. I'd have been interested in sprat fishing, maybe pelagic fishing.

"We wouldn't get the quota now unless we were very wealthy. This is now an industry of fat cats and small fry.

"It was our golden opportunity to diversify and now we feel we have has it taken from us.

"What happens if through climate change we can't target shellfish any more and every single boat is for sale. The question is who's going to buy it if the industry is on its knees?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I was disappointed we didn't do a hard Brexit, but we were told we weren't a big enough factor of British industry.

"I'd never have envisaged we'd do a complete U turn and be back in the same situation we were in 10 years ago."

Mike Cohen, chief executive of the York-based National Federation of Fishermen's Organization's, said fishermen were beginning to disengage from the Government.

"If access can be given away like this for 12 years not by Act of Parliament but by an administrative committee, 50 per cent civil servants from Defra and 50 per cent from the European Commission, people are thinking why bother engagingin the finer details of managing a fishery?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's not going to go through Parliament, it will go round the houses. It is being done through backdoor means. I find that very worrying."

Harbourmaster Lawrence Porter said as the harbour authority they were seeing the effect of reduced landings.

He's concerned the deal will see more European boats in coastal waters: "It's bad enough as it is at the moment. They were having a rubbish year, then they get this sort of news. It's only going to upset the fishing industry. "

The EU deal is better news for Bridlington's last exporter of live shellfish to Europe. Moves to reduce checks on food and agricultural products traded across the Channel should reduce the burden of red tape.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Independent Shellfishermen's Co-operative exports brown and velvet crabs and lobster to Europe.

Company secretary Jo Ackers said from an exporter's point of view they were pleased with the deal.