Kenwood Hall, Sheffield: Plans to build new home on site of iconic Yorkshire hall rejected

By Roland Sebestyen
Published 18th Jun 2024, 07:00 BST

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

A proposal that would have seen the creation of new residential dwellings on the site of the iconic Kenwood Hall in Sheffield has been refused.

Sheffield Council’s planning officers have rejected the application for three new homes with associated parking and landscaping on Kenwood Road due to “the loss of trees and inadequate replacement planting.”

A report also staes that “the development would have an adverse effect on the character, appearance and legibility of the grounds of Kenwood Hall, a locally listed historic park and garden.”

The council officers added that would have a harmful effect on Nether Edge Conservation Area.

Mercure Sheffield Kenwood Hall Hotel & Spa. Picture Scott Merrylees
Mercure Sheffield Kenwood Hall Hotel & Spa. Picture Scott Merrylees

The officers said: “There is insufficient justification for this harm, and it is not outweighed by the limited public benefits of the scheme.”

A previously reported, a document uploaded on behalf of the applicant onto the planning portal stated the land is peripheral land at the Kenwood Hall Hotel site.

It is occupied by car parking, a garage block with hard standing , a garden with greenhouses and other outbuildings. The adjacent land, the document added, is occupied by a large hotel with extensive landscaping and ancillary buildings. The development site, would have covered around 4,600sqm.

All three houses would have been three storeys high, made up of two main floors and a dormer-style living space in the roof.

The plans to create three new homes on the site of Kenwood Hall in Sheffield have been submitted
The plans to create three new homes on the site of Kenwood Hall in Sheffield have been submitted

There were 24 public comments on this application, of which 23 objected to the proposal – most of them raising concerns about the potential loss of biodiversity (as well as the loss of green space and trees) and increased traffic in the area.

