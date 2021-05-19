Kim Leadbeater

That’s the message from Kim Leadbeater as she spoke exclusively to sister paper Batley & Birstall News and the Spenborough Guardian today (May 19) after attending the opening of a new exhibition in Manchester in memory of her sister, former Batley and Spen MP Jo Cox.

Ms Leadbeater said: “It was lovely for me and my mum and dad to see Jo’s work and life honoured at the People’s History Museum.

“The exhibition is called ‘More In Common’ and that is one of the messages I intend to bring to the forthcoming by-election if Labour Party members choose me as their candidate.

“This is not about pretending that we are all the same or that we agree on everything, but it is about uniting around a shared vision for prosperity and a sense of pride in our area.

“I know from the conversations I’ve been having with people across the constituency, whoever they may have voted for in the past or maybe they have never voted at all, that they want to live in a strong, thriving and well-connected community.

“My politics is all about people, as has been my work throughout my life, including over the past five years with Jo’s Foundation. Working across the political spectrum on issues that matter to real people - especially here in Batley and Spen.

“Anyone who knows me or has met me knows that I’m very much my own person. I’m not Jo. I couldn’t be Jo if I wanted to, and our parents always taught us to be true to ourselves, so that’s my promise to myself and everybody.

“I’m Kim. And what you see is what you get. I’ve got my own views, my own priorities, my own ideas and dreams for the future of this area.

“If Labour members do me the honour of supporting me, I’ll repay that trust by working my socks off for them and for the whole of Batley and Spen.