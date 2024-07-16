Kim Leadbeater says UK’s political culture ‘has gotten worse’ since Jo Cox murder
Ms Cox, the MP for Batley and Spen, was killed in 2016 by neo-Nazi Thomas Mair in Birstall, when she had been due to hold a constituency surgery.
Since then Sir David Amess MP was assassinated by a radical Islamist and on Saturday Donald Trump was shot at a campaign rally in the US.
The Home Office is now investigating after MPs and candidates complained of abuse and intimidation during the election campaign.
Ms Leadbeater, the MP for Spen Valley, told the Yorkshire Post that the political culture “has got worse” since her sister was murdered.
She said too little progress had been made on the “civility of public life and how we can reduce the toxicity and learn to disagree well”.
“I was really fortunate in Spen Valley, my new constituency, I would say 90% of the campaign was very civilised,” she said.
“What I did, even when I saw some unpleasantness, I tried to rise above that and focus on the issues.
“I was very clear about holding the government to account on its track record, but I tried desperately not to say anything personal about anyone who was standing against me.
“We’ve got a lot of colleagues, far too many colleagues, who have had totally unacceptable abuse, threats and intimidation in their areas.
“Some of that came from people who are extremely angry about particular issues, whether that be Gaza and Palestine or immigration.”
Ms Leadbeater said she understood why people are angry: “I’m angry about what happened to my life. My sister paid the ultimate price, my family has paid the ultimate price for being involved in politics.”
But she urged people to channel their anger in a positive way.
The Labour MP said that senior politicians have to set a good example and treat each other with respect.
She explained: “We have got a duty to behave professionally and in a responsible manner, because if we don't, what can we expect from other people?
“We see this across the political spectrum with unacceptable things being put on social media, unacceptable things being said in the chamber - now is our opportunity to draw a line under that.”
