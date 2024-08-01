Labour accused of not being ‘honest with voters’ as new hospitals plan at risk despite manifesto pledge

The Leeds General Infirmary and Airedale General Hospital, in Keighley, were both earmarked for development under the Conservatives’ controversial New Hospital Programme.

A building housing a state-of-the-art adults hospital, a new children’s hospital and a maternity centre is due to be built on the site of LGI and open in 2030, costing more than £650m.

A complete rebuild had been ordered for Airedale General Hospital by 2030, which was found to be at risk of collapse due to its construction with reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC).

Shadow health secretary Wes Streeting. Credit: Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire

Just two days before the general election, now Health Secretary Wes Streeting released a video promising that “Labour will deliver the rebuild that the Airedale Hospital desperately needs”.

In December, Mr Streeting called on the government to release the funds for the works on the LGI. He said: “I think it’s shambolic and outrageous that a plan is sitting there and ready to go but it’s only through political incompetence that the money hasn’t been released.”

In its manifesto, the party said it was committed to delivering the New Hospital Programme as “NHS estates are in a state of disrepair after years of neglect”.

However now, less than a month into government, new Chancellor and Leeds West and Pudsey MP Rachel Reeves has ordered a review of the entire New Hospital Programme to try and plug a £22 billion hole in public finances.

Robbie Moore, the Tory MP for Keighley and Ilkley, has asked Mr Streeting for an urgent meeting on the future of Airedale General Hospital, saying the review risks “putting the timescale of our new hospital back beyond the critical 2030 deadline”

He said: “Just days before the general election, the new Health Secretary Wes Streeting assured voters in our community that he was ‘committed’ to rebuilding our new Airedale Hospital.

“Yet now, the Chancellor has shamefully chosen to put our new hospital on hold, threatening the real risk that it may not happen at all.

“As I warned during the general election campaign, Labour clearly weren’t being honest with voters about their plans for Airedale Hospital - and I am furious that Labour are using our hospital as part of the Chancellor’s political spectacle.”

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: “The previous government’s commitment to build 40 new hospitals by 2030 is undeliverable and unaffordable. The funding allocated by the previous government runs out in March.

“We must reset the New Hospital Programme to put it on a sustainable footing, following persistent delays and cost overruns.

“We are therefore launching a full review of the programme to provide a thorough, costed and realistic timeline for delivery and to ensure we can replace the crumbling hospital estate in England.

“This government is determined to be honest with people about what can be delivered, and not let them down again.”

Mr Streeting has asked for an urgent report on the funding for the programme and a realistic timetable for delivery.

A National Audit Office investigation from last year found the previous Conservative government was likely to miss its 2030 target as the programme was beset by delays and cost-cutting measures.

A source close to the Health Secretary told the Yorkshire Post that Mr Streeting “has said he will be honest with the public about this and come back with a realistic timetable”.

They added: “We're not going to lead people up the garden path again only to let them down.”

Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust chief executive, Professor Phil Wood, said: “We recognise the scale of the challenges facing the NHS and the need for the new government to undertake a review of the national New Hospital Programme.

“Leeds Teaching Hospitals has one of the oldest estates in the NHS, which is not reflective of the world-class healthcare we provide for our patients and much of which at the LGI site is in need of urgent replacement.”