All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
10 hours ago Local elections 2023: Full results as Tories suffer early losses
21 minutes ago Virgin Media customers report outage
3 hours ago Covid ‘no longer global health emergency’ - is the pandemic over?
3 hours ago King Charles and Prince and Princess of Wales greet crowds on the Mall
7 hours ago Sarah Ferguson reveals why she’s not invited to King’s coronation
7 hours ago Martin Lewis shares discount code to get £5 off your weekly shop

Labour fails to retake Sheffield Council: Local election results 2023

Sheffield Council remains in no overall control after Labour failed to regain a majority in the city.

Kit Sandeman
By Kit Sandeman
Published 12th Apr 2023, 11:24 BST
Updated 5th May 2023, 18:09 BST

Before the election, the council was finely balanced, with no single party having an overall majority, with Labour failing to retake the council which it lost in 2021.

Labour has 39 councillors, the Liberal Democrats have 29 and the Green Party has 14, with no party gaining ground on their opponents.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There is also one Conservative councillor and one independent.

Most Popular
Sheffield Town HallSheffield Town Hall
Sheffield Town Hall

Labour picked up the Nether Edge and Sharrow ward from the Greens but in turn lost Hillsborough meaning neither party increased their presence on the council.

Local elections have taken place across England, with new councillors and regional mayors being elected.

In Sheffield, a third of council seats were up for election three years out of four, meaning 28 of 84 councillors are up for election in this cycle.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Terry Fox, the leader of Sheffield council, has confirmed that he will stand down ahead of the local election results in the city.

It comes after The Yorkshire Post revealed that Mr Fox would be forced out as leader of the council by the national Labour Party after a series of failures in Sheffield.

Mr Fox previously resisted calls to resign following a damning report into the felling of thousands of trees in Sheffield.

A new Council Leader will be elected at the council AGM on May 17.

You can see where all local elections are taking place here

You can also follow all the results as they come in here

Related topics:LabourSheffield CouncilSheffieldTerry FoxGreen PartyLiberal DemocratsHillsborough