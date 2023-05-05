Sheffield Council remains in no overall control after Labour failed to regain a majority in the city.

Before the election, the council was finely balanced, with no single party having an overall majority, with Labour failing to retake the council which it lost in 2021.

Labour has 39 councillors, the Liberal Democrats have 29 and the Green Party has 14, with no party gaining ground on their opponents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is also one Conservative councillor and one independent.

Sheffield Town Hall

Labour picked up the Nether Edge and Sharrow ward from the Greens but in turn lost Hillsborough meaning neither party increased their presence on the council.

Local elections have taken place across England, with new councillors and regional mayors being elected.

In Sheffield, a third of council seats were up for election three years out of four, meaning 28 of 84 councillors are up for election in this cycle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Terry Fox, the leader of Sheffield council, has confirmed that he will stand down ahead of the local election results in the city.

It comes after The Yorkshire Post revealed that Mr Fox would be forced out as leader of the council by the national Labour Party after a series of failures in Sheffield.

Mr Fox previously resisted calls to resign following a damning report into the felling of thousands of trees in Sheffield.

A new Council Leader will be elected at the council AGM on May 17.

You can see where all local elections are taking place here